Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

I Hereby Declare: Harsh Sanghavi declares professional source of income from Diamond business

His movable assets include his wife’s investment in shares of listed companies worth Rs 10.51 crore.

All the assets include his own, his wife’s and two dependent children and one HUF account. (File)

Harsh Sanghavi, 37, Gujarat Minister of State, Home, contesting from the Majura seat for the second time.

Movable assets: Rs 12.32crore; Wife’s investment in shares of listed companies worth Rs 10.51 crore.

Immovable assets: Rs 5.10 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.31 crore; Wife’s liabilities worth Rs 6.10 crore.

All the assets include his own, his wife's and two dependent children and one HUF account.

The minister declared his professional source of income from Diamond business, earnings from AarushGems and his MLA salary and bank interest.

Criminal cases: No criminal cases, one conviction with penalty in a case from 2011 at Parliament Street police station in Delhi for protesting and demonstrating outside Parliament. No appeal was made against the said conviction.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 07:58:18 am
