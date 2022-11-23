scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

I Hereby Declare: Congress’s Gulabsinh Rajput lists movable assets worth Rs 35.10 lakh

He is a Congress MLA from Tharad and was elected to the seat in 2019 by polls.

Gulansinh's immovable assets include six commercial spaces worth Rs 1.08 crore and 23 acre of agricultural land worth Rs 13.70 lakh. (Twitter/Gulabsinh Rajput)

Gulabsinh Rajput, 37, is a Congress MLA from Tharad. He was elected to the seat in 2019 by polls.

Movable assets: Rs 35.10 lakh, including his wife’s.

Immovable assets: Rs 1.27 crore, including his wife’s. Assets include six commercial spaces worth Rs 1.08 crore and 23 acre of agricultural land worth Rs 13.70 lakh.

Liabilities: None

Profession and source of income: Agriculture and social service; income from
agriculture and salary.

Criminal cases: 2, one in 2017 in Navsari where a verbal altercation was alleged with the vice-chancellor of Navsari Agricultural University. Another 2011 complaint in Ahmedabad for unlawful assembly and threats at Sola Civil Hospital’s dean office.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 07:18:04 am
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh’s message in his poll pitch

