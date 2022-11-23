I Hereby Declare: Congress’s Gulabsinh Rajput lists movable assets worth Rs 35.10 lakh

Gulabsinh Rajput, 37, is a Congress MLA from Tharad. He was elected to the seat in 2019 by polls.

Movable assets: Rs 35.10 lakh, including his wife’s.

Immovable assets: Rs 1.27 crore, including his wife’s. Assets include six commercial spaces worth Rs 1.08 crore and 23 acre of agricultural land worth Rs 13.70 lakh.

Liabilities: None

Profession and source of income: Agriculture and social service; income from

agriculture and salary.

Criminal cases: 2, one in 2017 in Navsari where a verbal altercation was alleged with the vice-chancellor of Navsari Agricultural University. Another 2011 complaint in Ahmedabad for unlawful assembly and threats at Sola Civil Hospital’s dean office.