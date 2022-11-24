I Hereby Declare: Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput lists business, trade, agriculture and rent as sources of income

Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput, 61, is a BJP candidate from Sidhpur. He moved from Congress to BJP in 2017. He has declared his business, trade, agriculture, and rent as sources of income.
Movable assets: (including his wife’s and son’s): Rs 266.62 crore, this includes 9.4 kg gold worth Rs 4.81 crore, agricultural land, non agricultural land,a commercial building in Guwahati worth Rs 13.81 crore.
Immovable Assets: (including his wife’s and son’s): Rs 101.27 crores
Liabilities: Rs 12.59 crores
Criminal cases: None