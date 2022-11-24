scorecardresearch
I Hereby Declare: Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput lists business, trade, agriculture and rent as sources of income

His movable assets include 9.4 kg gold worth Rs 4.81 crore, agricultural land, non agricultural land,a commercial building in Guwahati worth Rs 13.81 crore.

Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput. (Express photo)

Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput, 61, is a BJP candidate from Sidhpur. He moved from Congress to BJP in 2017. He has declared his business, trade, agriculture, and rent as sources of income.

Movable assets: (including his wife’s and son’s): Rs 266.62 crore, this includes 9.4 kg gold worth Rs 4.81 crore, agricultural land, non agricultural land,a commercial building in Guwahati worth Rs 13.81 crore.

Immovable Assets: (including his wife’s and son’s): Rs 101.27 crores

Liabilities: Rs 12.59 crores

Criminal cases: None

