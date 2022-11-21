I Hereby Declare: Amit Shah’s wealth and assets

Amit Shah is a former mayor of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and is a retired bank manager and social worker. Shah has listed pension, rent and interest earned on bank deposits and dividends as income sources.
Movable assets (including spouse’s): Rs 1.33 crore (About 550 grams of gold, shares in Reliance Industries, Reliance Power, Vedanta Limited, Swan Energy and Powergrid Corporation)
Immovable assets (including spouse’s): Rs 1.82 crore (Two residential flats, two commercial spaces, and non-agricultural land in Pethapur, Gandhinagar)
Liabilities: None
Criminal cases: A case from 2002 for demonstrating at the Sabarmati Ashram against activist Medha Patkar