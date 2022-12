I Hereby Declare: Swami Dev Kishordas Ji Bhakti Swarup Das Ji has movable assets worth Rs 10.99 lakh

Swami Dev Kishordas Ji Bhakti Swarup Das Ji declared occupation as ‘dev seva (service to God)’ and said agriculture was his source of income.

Movable assets: Rs 10.99 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 89 lakh (includes three agricultural land parcels, one non-agricultural land parcel, and a petrol pump)

Liabilities: None

Criminal cases: None

Meanwhile, Dipak Kumar Barot is a Congress candidate from Navsari

Movable assets (with wife, son and daughter-in-law): Rs 88.73 lakh (includes three cars, three two-wheelers, and 950 grams of gold)

Immovable assets (with wife and under a HUF account): Rs 7.70 crore (includes agricultural land in Navsari and Sabarkantha and a commercial shop)

Liabilities: Rs 42.63 lakh

Criminal cases: One