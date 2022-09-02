scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Hubbali Idgah row: 1994 firing victim’s father refuses felicitation, ‘won’t be pawn to politics’

VHP members track down two of six families, Manjunath's father says those who died were not part of any organisation

Gopal Rao Ranade being felicitated in the memory of his younger brother Prasanna Ranade, who lost his life during the August 15, 1994 Idgah Maidan shootout. (Express photo)

Six people were killed in the police firing to deter a group of protesters, led by the BJP’s Uma Bharati, who tried to forcibly hoist the national flag at the Idgah ground in Hubbali-Dharwad on August 15, 1994, defying a curfew. On Thursday, with the ground dragged back into religious tensions, the father of one of them refused to be a part of it.

When VHP members approached Balachandar Barad saying they wanted to felicitate the victims of the 1994 firing, including his son, he said no. The VHP workers, part of the Rani Chennamma Maidana Gajanana Utsav Mahamandali, Hubballi, that led the installation of an idol on Tuesday to celebrate Ganesh Utsav at the Idgah maidan, following a court order, felicitated one of the other four victims they could trace.

Don't Miss |Explained: A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

His son Manjunath was only 12, recalled Barad, who has three other children and retired as a welding fabrication worker. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said: “Manjunath was playing outdoors when he suddenly rushed into the house on hearing gunfire. Later, he realised that he had left his slippers behind on the road, and went to get them. He never made it back.”

Unable to shake off the memory of Manjunath’s death, the family left their house near the Idgah ground and moved to a different residence for nearly 10 years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

Furious over how things have blown up again, Barad says: “Hoisting the national flag is our right and barring us from doing so is injustice. We are fighting against this injustice even today. But all those who were killed in the August 15 firing were innocents and not a member of any organisation. Politics took centre stage then, and now after so many years, we are being called for felicitation, without giving us any prior notice. We don’t want to be pawns for somebody else’s politics.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

VHP member Su Krishnamurthy said they were not trying to do politics. “There is nothing political about remembering the deaths of our bravehearts. It is important to remember the karyakartas who sacrificed their lives for the national flag. Moreover, we planned the felicitation ceremony only after the High Court allowed us to install the Ganesha idol at the ground.”

He said as the court order came in their favour only a day before Ganesh Utsav, they didn’t get enough time to track the families of the victims. “We managed to trace only two.”

Advertisement
Don't Miss |Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the use of Wakf land

Apart from Barad, they found Gopal Rao Ranade, the elder brother of the deceased Prasanna Ranade. Nataraj Ranade, a “social worker” at a right-wing organisation called the Hindu Seva Pratishthana, says his uncle had been shot in the chest.

“My uncle was an RSS worker and he was helping those who had suffered injuries in the firing. While he was making arrangements for their medical treatment near the maidan, he was shot,” Nataraj said.

“I feel satisfied and happy that these heroes are being remembered on an auspicious occasion like Ganesha Chaturthi,” said Ranade.

Advertisement

In its order, the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court observed that the Idgah ground belonged to the Hubbali-Dharwad Municipal Corporation and it continued to have rights over the use of the land, having only leased it for 999 years to the Anjuman-i-Islam.

The Hubbali violence had occurred in the aftermath of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition, with the Congress government at the Centre fighting accusations of not doing enough to stop the BJP. Under pressure, the Congress government in Karnataka, led by M Veerappa Moily, was believed to have authorised harsh police action in Hubbali leading to the death of six.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 07:34:34 pm
Next Story

Man Utd to make late call on Antony but Martial out of Arsenal game

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy
Express Opinion

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement