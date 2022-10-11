HP leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: election campaign head of divided Congress unit, emerging CM face

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a three-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency in Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress’s election committee in the state, has emerged as a CM face ahead of the polls scheduled later this year.

Like many other leaders, Sukhu began his career in student politics and went on to rise to the position of state unit chief. With his ticket from Nadaun nearly finalised, Sukhu is looking to cement his position in his constituency where he enjoys a strong base, while aiming for bigger rewards.

A Nadaun native, Sukhu obtained a degree in law. He went on to join the Congress’s student wing NSUI and was elected president of its state unit in 1989. Between 1998-2008, he also served as the president of the state youth Congress.

Sukhu was elected twice as a councilor of the municipal corporation of Shimla in the period between 1992 and 2002. After stints with the youth Congress, he became the secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee in 2008. Known for his time-management skills and popularity, Sukhu was made president of the party in 2013. He contested his first Assembly election in 2003 from Nadaun, winning the seat in 2007 and 2017.

The 58-year-old leader has been able to develop a support base among locals and the party cadre over the years. His position in the party is evident with him heading the election campaign committee for the coming polls. However, Sukhu’s challenge remains ensuring a winning election amidst infighting within the party, which intensified after the death of party senior and longest-serving CM Virbadhra Singh. In this backdrop, the fight for the CM post will most likely deepen.