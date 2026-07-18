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How Sonam Wangchuk’s father broke his 1984 fast after PM Indira Gandhi met him

Former minister and activist Sonam Wangyal had recalled that during his second fast to seek ST status for Ladakh people, Indira Gandhi had flown to Leh to assure him about accepting the demand

Sonam Wangchuk father Indira Gandhi, Sonam Wangchuk father fast, Wangyal, sonam Wangyal, sonam Wangyal fast, Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike 2026, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Omar Abdullah, Samajwadi Party, Pinarayi Vijayan, National Conference (NC), Delhi High Court Jantar Mantar protest, Dharmendra Pradhan resignation demand, NEET UG paper leak row, Cockroach Janta Party CJP, Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta court hearing, public interest litigation force feed, government doctor medical checkup, student protest education ministerThen PM Indira Gandhi with Sonam Wangyal. (X/@MansoorKhanINC)
Written by: Vikas Pathak
4 min readNew DelhiJul 18, 2026 07:48 AM IST First published on: Jul 18, 2026 at 07:09 AM IST

While activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since June 28 as part of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak, he seems to be carrying forward his father Sonam Wangyal’s legacy.

Wangyal had fasted for 16 days in 1982 and again for five days in 1984 to demand the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the people of Ladakh.

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Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak

Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He ... Read More

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