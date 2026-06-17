How Samajwadi Party plans to sharpen Brahmin outreach ahead of 2027 Assembly polls?

Party convenes meeting on June 17 of leaders from the community, also plans to showcase work done for Brahmins during previous tenures

Written by: Maulshree Seth
4 min readLucknowUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 04:52 AM IST
How SP plans to sharpen Brahmin outreach ahead of 2027 Assembly polls?Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
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With an eye on next year’s Assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh is looking to expand beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav support base and tap into upper caste votes through a June 17 meeting of leaders from the Brahmin community.

According to party sources, the meeting will bring together current and former MLAs, MPs, and senior Brahmin leaders associated with the party. “Discussions are expected to focus on organisational strengthening, representation of Brahmins within the party, and electoral strategy in constituencies where Brahmin voters are seen to be influential,” a source said.

Party leaders said district-level consultations with community representatives and those interested in associating with the SP have been taking place regularly. However, the June 17 meeting is being viewed as significant because of its explicit focus on political messaging and social outreach ahead of the 2027 elections.

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SP MP Sanatan Pandey said the party has historically accorded an important place to Brahmins within the socialist movement, particularly through leaders such as former Union Minister Janeshwar Mishra. He claimed that in SP tenures, Brahmin leaders received adequate representation in the government, party organisation and administration.

Pandey also cited the development of Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow and the installation of Mishra’s statue there as examples of the party’s respect for the veteran socialist leader.

Why Brahmins matter

With estimates pegging the community to constitute around 10-15% of the state’s population, Brahmin voters are seen to influence electoral outcomes in over 100 of the state’s 403 Assembly constituencies.

A large section of Brahmin voters backed the BJP in the 2022 Assembly elections, contributing to the party’s return to power. However, Opposition parties argue that even a modest shift in support among influential caste groups could have significant electoral consequences in a state where margins are often narrow.

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For the SP, the strategy reflects a recognition that mounting a serious challenge to the BJP in 2027 will require expanding beyond its traditional support base. By combining symbolic outreach centred on Mishra’s legacy with direct engagement of Brahmin leaders and a statewide campaign around his birth anniversary, the party is seeking to broaden its appeal and project itself as a more inclusive political platform.

Continued outreach

The outreach, party sources said, will extend beyond the June 17 meeting. The SP is preparing a statewide programme around August 5, the birth anniversary of Mishra. Events, meetings and commemorative programmes are expected to be organised across districts and Assembly constituencies, with local leaders, workers and community representatives mobilised to participate.

Party leaders said the initiative is aimed at highlighting Mishra’s socialist legacy while deepening engagement with Brahmin voters.

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Timing of outreach key

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The outreach comes against the backdrop of periodic indications of dissatisfaction among sections of Brahmin leaders within the BJP. In recent years, debates over political representation and a series of controversies have fuelled perceptions of unease among some members of the community, although the BJP continues to retain substantial support among Brahmin voters.

The Opposition believes these sentiments could create an opening among voters who feel politically underrepresented. To woo disgruntled voters, SP leaders are likely to highlight the contributions of prominent Brahmin figures in the socialist movement and draw attention to the positions held by Brahmin leaders during previous SP governments.

The outreach is also taking place amid an intensifying debate over social coalitions in the state. BJP leaders have increasingly invoked the slogan Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “batoge toh katoge (divided you fall)” slogan, seen as a call for Hindu consolidation.

The SP, meanwhile, is attempting to project a broader social alliance encompassing backward classes, Dalits, minorities and sections of upper caste voters.

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Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

 

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