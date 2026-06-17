How Samajwadi Party plans to sharpen Brahmin outreach ahead of 2027 Assembly polls?

With an eye on next year’s Assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh is looking to expand beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav support base and tap into upper caste votes through a June 17 meeting of leaders from the Brahmin community.

According to party sources, the meeting will bring together current and former MLAs, MPs, and senior Brahmin leaders associated with the party. “Discussions are expected to focus on organisational strengthening, representation of Brahmins within the party, and electoral strategy in constituencies where Brahmin voters are seen to be influential,” a source said.

Party leaders said district-level consultations with community representatives and those interested in associating with the SP have been taking place regularly. However, the June 17 meeting is being viewed as significant because of its explicit focus on political messaging and social outreach ahead of the 2027 elections.