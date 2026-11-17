The BJP will aggressively push its Hindutva agenda and label Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav as “anti-Hindu” and “protector of gundas” in its campaign for the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, The Indian Express has learnt.

The ruling party’s top leaders discussed the campaign strategy on the second day of their two-day “yojana baithak” that concluded in Mathura on Tuesday. At the meeting, BJP national president Nitin Nabin gave the message that party workers were supreme for the party and that their concerns would be addressed.

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A senior leader said that by holding the pre-election strategy meeting in Mathura, the BJP had sent the signal that Hindutva remains a core agenda. Following the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters that the construction of a grand temple at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, which is a disputed site, would be a major issue in the elections.

“We will make a list of the remarks that SP leaders such as Azam Khan and others from the Yadav family made against the Ram Temple, Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and other issues of Sanatan Dharma. The videos of their statement and news clips will also be shared in public. BJP leaders and workers will tell people how the Akhilesh Yadav government had attempted to withdraw terror cases,” said a BJP leader.

The ruling party will also focus on alleged incidents of lawlessness during SP rule — including one where some youths in Lucknow dragged around a police officer in their jeep — and compare it with the improvement in law and order in BJP rule, said the leader.

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The BJP firmed up this strategy to tackle Akhilesh Yadav after the SP announced earlier this month that he would visit the Ram Temple for the first time on December 12. Following the announcement, several BJP leaders had pointed out that when kar sevaks were fired upon in Ayodhya, the government led by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was in power.

BJP leaders will address “Jan Chaupals” (small public meetings) across the state from this week to highlight the work done by the Yogi Adityanath government and the alleged “misrule” of SP governments, sources said.

Voter drive and candidate selection

Sources said senior party leaders would tour the state over the next month to supervise the enrolment of eligible voters in the electoral rolls, and meet with workers who had become inactive to address their concerns. The party will also reach out to workers upset at being denied positions in the party organisation and the government in the past 10 years.

While there was no discussion on potential candidates, a BJP functionary said, “A suggestion came that every Assembly seat must be reviewed before finalising the candidate, even if the sitting MLA is from the BJP. The performance of the sitting MLA, local social equations, and anti-incumbency will be considered to determine the ‘winnable candidate’. That suggestion has been considered.”

Sources in the BJP said that during the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath largely noted the suggestions of other leaders and later, in his address, expressed confidence about the BJP’s ability to retain power for the third straight term with a “thumping majority”. Adityanath also spoke of the key achievements of his government.