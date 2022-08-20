HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong remembers Rajiv Gandhi; PM, Kejriwal pitch in

On Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary on Saturday, the Congress paid rich tributes to the former prime minister, remembering his tenure – during which he proposed the Panchayat Raj reforms as well as liberalisation, among other things – and calling him a visionary leader who ushered in the “IT and telecom revolution” and “piloted the nation to great heights”. Other parties and their leaders also paid tributes to him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi.”

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a speech of late Gandhi that said: “I am young and I too have a dream, I dream of India strong, independent, self-reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal also took to Twitter to pay his tributes to the former PM.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Veer Bhumi, their father’s memorial.

In a Hindi tweet, alongside a picture montage of his father, Rahul said, “Papa, you are always with me, in my heart. I will always try to fulfil the dream that you saw for the country”.

Saying that her father had “laid the roadmap for 21st century India before the country”, Priyanka in a Facebook post wrote: “An India in which the power of the youth, the power of villages, the potential of women, the use of new technologies, finds expression, steps like information revolution, communication revolution, Panchayati Raj, right to vote at 18 years were steps to strengthen this expression.”

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress’s general secretary in-charge of communications, listed six achievements of Gandhi in a statement, including deepening “the foundations of the IT revolution that has transformed India”, ensuring “Panchayats and Nagarpalikas were accorded constitutional status with one-third reservation for women”; which emerged “as effective institutions of self-government,” among others.

“The fact that there are now 14 lakh women elected to such institutions is a tribute to his determination,” Ramesh added.

He went on to point out that Rajiv Gandhi “crafted accords that brought peace and development back to troubled regions of the country like Assam, Punjab, Mizoram and Darjeeling, ensured 18-year-olds had a right to vote”.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, hailed him as the “architect of 21st century India,” adding: “It was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT & telecom revolution in India. Today, we celebrate his legacy”.

Adopting hashtags such as “Bharat ka Rajiv”, “Rajiv ek sankalp” as well as marking “Sadbhavana Diwas”, a day celebrated on Gandhi’s birth anniversary to promote national integration, the party put out a series of tweets.

One of these tagged a video clip featuring former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in which Vajpayee recollects Gandhi taking care of hiS medical treatment in 1988 and including him in an UN delegation. The party captioned it, “Indianness… Humanity… Generosity. The one who made a place in the hearts of political opponents, he was ‘Rajiv of India’.”

Marking the occasion, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announced “the second installment of ‘Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana’, through which “Rs 1745 crore was transferred to 26 lakh 21 thousand farmers in their bank accounts.”

Lauding the scheme, Rahul said it “lives up to his vision of transforming our villages through efficient transfer of resources to our rural areas”.

Sharing an image of Gandhi’s flying license, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said Gandhi “piloted the nation to greater heights but was cruelly snatched from us in mid-flight.”

P Chidambaram, who was a minister in his government, said: “I have fond memories of his passion for science and knowledge; his genuine interest in the welfare of women and other disadvantaged groups, his abiding faith in the ability of people to govern themselves; and his respect for the other institutions of democracy,” adding: “I shall cherish these memories forever.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his tributes in a tweet that read: “He will always be remembered for his leadership and contribution towards nation building”.

RJD leader and Bihar’s deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said: “A visionary leader with a progressive approach, he made remarkable contributions to the growth of country, particularly in IT & telecom sectors.”

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advance Technology (R-CAT) in Rajasthan on the day.

The Congress was also quick to point out credentials of the former PM that they saw were lacking in the current dispensation.

Maharashtra Congress put out a tweet saying, “During the 6 hours of flight back home from Vietnam, Japan trip. Former PM #Rajiv_Gandhi spoke to the correspondents/press personnel accompanying him! He never ran away from press conferences unlike current PM!”

India’s youngest prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi was in office during 1984-89. He was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

(With inputs from PTI)