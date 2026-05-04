Himanta Sarma: The leader ‘who makes things happen’ may be poised for new leap

As early counting trends point to a decisive victory for the BJP led by Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, the mandate is set to mark not just a second consecutive term in office for the Chief Minister but also the consolidation of one of the most consequential political careers in the BJP’s contemporary landscape.

For Sarma, 57, this is more than an electoral win; it is a reaffirmation of a political method built on organisational control, ideological repositioning, and an instinctive grasp of power.

Advertisement

A Congress insider for nearly two decades, Sarma’s shift to the BJP in 2015 has since acquired the quality of political folklore. Within five years of that switch, he had not only helped the BJP capture Assam for the first time in 2016 but also emerged as its principal strategist in the Northeast – a region marked by ethnic complexity and shifting alliances.

His elevation to Chief Minister in 2021, replacing Sarbananda Sonowal despite the latter leading the party to victory, was read as an acknowledgement of his contribution to the party as well as a signal of Sarma’s growing proximity to the BJP’s central leadership, particularly Amit Shah.

That proximity has been both political and personal. Within party circles, Sarma is often described as a “problem-solver”, a leader who delivers, negotiates, and executes without hesitation. Sources say that right from the initial years that Sarma spent in the BJP, Shah developed a marked fondness for the wily politician. Once, after a meeting with Sarma in his North Block office, Shah is learnt to have told the next BJP leader who met him, “The great thing about this boy is he never says no to anything. He just finds a way to make things happen.”

Advertisement

Sarma’s role in stitching together alliances across the Northeast, managing fragile coalitions, and even facilitating political realignments has made him indispensable to the BJP’s expansionist project. From Assam to Manipur and beyond, Sarma has been at the centre of the party’s efforts to convert a historically peripheral region into a stable electoral base.

This victory, which would mark the BJP’s third successive win in Assam with Sarma as its principal architect, strengthens his claim as a national-level political operator. Even in 2016, when he was not the face of the government, his backroom influence was widely acknowledged. Over time, that influence has only deepened – extending beyond the Northeast to moments of national political significance, including the 2022 Maharashtra crisis when rebel Shiv Sena legislators were housed in Assam under his watch.

Yet, Sarma’s rise is not merely organisational. It is also ideological. A long-time Congress leader who had a bitter parting with the party’s high command, Sarma since his entry into the BJP has recast his political identity through a muscular articulation of Hindutva, often marked by sharp rhetoric targeting Bengali-origin Muslims and a hardline administrative approach on issues such as “illegal infiltration”. This repositioning has helped him bridge the gap between his Congress past and the expectations of the Sangh ecosystem, with party workers increasingly viewing him in the same league as figures like Yogi Adityanath.

At the same time, Sarma has cultivated a parallel persona – that of the accessible “mama” or benevolent uncle, a leader who promises welfare benefits, jobs, and direct engagement. This duality, of welfare populism coupled with ideological aggression, has defined his tenure and appears to have resonated with a significant section of the electorate.

Administratively, Sarma is known for his hands-on style, often accused by critics of centralising authority to an unprecedented degree. Supporters, however, view this as decisiveness, a trait that has enabled swift policy implementation and tight political control. His tenure has also seen controversies, from aggressive policing to allegations by the Opposition regarding cronyism, but these have not dented his electoral appeal.

With a renewed mandate, Sarma’s stature within the BJP is set to grow further. In a party where electoral success remains the ultimate currency, his ability to deliver repeated victories in a complex state like Assam positions him as a leader of national consequence. If the first term established him as a regional strongman, a second landslide victory could well propel him into the front ranks of the BJP’s future leadership matrix.