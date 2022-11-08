Himachal Pradesh polls — Ground Report | In town once hit by riots, voices near Atal Chowk: ‘Immense respect for Vajpayee, but..’

At the Atal Chowk in Tissa of Churah, an SC reserved constituency in Chamba district, the daily hustle bustle is on — shopkeepers around busy in their work, groups of students and some others waiting for a bus. For once, one could be lulled into thinking that the elections may be the last thing in the minds of the people here. But nothing could be farther from the truth.

A little over two years ago, the chowk in Tissa, was christened after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Bang in the middle stands a shining statue of the former PM. In the backdrop, are several posters of PM Narendra Modi, making a vote appeal for Hans Raj (39), two-time local BJP MLA, in fray again. Pitted against him is Congress’s Yashwant Singh Khanna (43), a first-timer, and a government teacher who has resigned to contest polls.

Modi’s campaign hoarding near the Atal Chowk at Tissa in Churah constituency in Chamba. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Modi’s campaign hoarding near the Atal Chowk at Tissa in Churah constituency in Chamba. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The posters around Atal Chowk have Modi dressed in Churah’s traditional attire. The vote appeal reads: “Churah ke libaas mein Modi, bholey ke vishwaas mein Modi..” (Modi in Churah’s traditional attire, Modi in faith of Lord Shiva),

The mood of voters in Tissa, a town that witnessed an alleged rape incident taking a communal color and subsequent violence ahead of 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, seems to be far from the scene on the surface. Even as BJP flags hang outside almost every shop near the chowk, the voters here are not silent— with the undercurrents of anger over pending development works and lack of basic amenities clearly visible, and in unison.

While people assert that they have immense respect for Vajpayee, the electoral mood however is not in the favor of the ruling party— the prime reason being the failure to address local issues, despite Churah electing BJP MLA for two consecutive terms.

Standing near the Vajpayee statue, Mohammad Nizamuddin quips, “Vajpayee saab was a leader, he worked for the people…He never instigated people of different communities against each other.We respect him, but it doesn’t mean we can respect everyone from his party.”

A final year BA student at local government college, Babita says: “There are no teachers in our college. Most of the time, lectures are just a time pass. Multiple requests were made to the MLA to get staff recruited but nothing has happened in past years. For science and commerce streams there are no teachers at all. There is not even an ultrasound and X-ray facility at the local government hospital. There are machines but no staff to operate them.”

Pitching in, Ashraf Ali says: “Vajpayee saab would have been happier had the MLA focused on solving local issues here. Both Congress and BJP leaders tried to divide communities for their own benefit but people were wise enough to opt for harmony. Go to the government hospital and they are not equipped to do an ultrasound or an X-ray. Patients have to go to Chamba or Tanda for such small things. Government schools here are without teachers.”

“No one will object to BJP flags outside their shops because party workers are also locals, but voters are wise now. Most youths from Tissa are migrating to Shimla or other states. What is the use of a college which doesn’t have teachers? Even a tetanus injection is rarely available in local hospital in an emergency,” says Suresh Kumar, sitting at his vegetable shop near Atal Chowk. “Everyone respects Vajpayee but that is not going to help in solving issues we are facing everyday,” he adds.

Kumar’s friend Raj Mohammad adds: “Roads have been made here but what about college, school, hospital.. mere building is not a college, there has to be teachers to teach. Many students drop out after class 12 as they cannot go to other cities to pursue graduation..”

Elected twice in 2012 and 2017, BJP’s Hans Raj is facing strong anti-incumbency waves in his constituency, where many are vouching for Congress’s Khanna.

A local shopkeeper Janam Singh adds: “Some Congress workers had started calling the chowk as Gandhi Chowk and were proposing to put a statue of Indira Gandhi. Soon, a Vajpayee statue was brought in and installed here in a hurry. No one has an issue with that because he was a tall figure who did a lot for the country.”