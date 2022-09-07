scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Election Watch | Himachal Cong begins candidate selection process, may re-field sitting MLAs

More than 1,300 aspirants for total 68 constituencies, maximum contenders for Shimla seat

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Anand Sharma at the Delhi meeting. (Twitter)

The Congress is veering towards re-fielding all its winning MLAs from last time for the coming Assembly elections. A meeting of state unit leaders was held in Delhi on Monday to begin the process of candidate selection, and sources said 36 names had been shortlisted in the first round.

More than 20 members of the selection committee, including Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Anand Sharma – the G-23 leader who earlier resigned from a panel formed for the elections – were part of the meeting. Also present were AICC secretaries and heads of organisations.

The Congress had invited applications from party leaders and workers aspirant for a ticket, and 1,347 people reportedly responded. The names will be sent to the Screening Committee, headed by Deepa Dasmunsi, which will further shortlist names for the Central Election Committee.

Also Read |Nothing will stop my taking part in Congress’s Himachal election campaign: Anand Sharma

There are 68 seats in the Himachal Assembly.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Apart from the 36 constituencies on which initial consensus has been reached, the names for which there are more than one contender will be considered by panels. The Shimla seat – one of eight in the district – has received the maximum of 40 applications.

Sources said the Screening Committee is expected to have its meetings by September 15. The Congress’s Himachal Pradesh in-charge, Rajeev Shukla, will be overlooking the screening.

Naresh Chauhan, the Congress Himachal Pradesh vice-president, said that apart from winnability, age will be an important factor in the ticket selection. “We are looking for candidates who are respected within the party and have worked for it. We will also be focusing on fresh, clean faces and will target areas we have not been able to win in the past,” said Chauhan.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The party is hopeful of announcing the list within a month to have a head start in campaigning. While it anticipates infighting once the names are announced, the hope is that the wrinkles will be ironed out in time for campaigning.

The Congress recently announced its promises for Himachal, including 10 sets of guarantees such as restoration of the old pension scheme, Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance for women between 18 and 60 years of age, creation of five lakh jobs, 300 units of free electricity, fair prices for crops and fruits, a Rs 680 crore start-up fund, mobile clinics, quality education, as well as purchase of 10 litres of milk from local producers and cow dung for Rs 2 per kg.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 01:42:24 pm
Next Story

Joe Biden announces launch of annual Covid-19 vaccines for Americans above 12 years of age

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Israel's flip-flop in journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

Israel's flip-flop in journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

The many unexpected creatures you see up close when you are walking in water

The many unexpected creatures you see up close when you are walking in water

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement