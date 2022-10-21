scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

On GSDP, poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal miles apart

Based on GSDP (constant prices 2011-2012), Gujarat is now the second biggest economy. Himachal, a special category state, has a smaller GSDP size; both saw contraction post-Covid.

A large banner by the Bhartiya Janta Party is seen behind a juice vendor in Dharamshala. Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 12. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

As per the state-wise GSDP data available with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Gujarat was the second biggest economy among all states and Union Territories in the country in 2020-2021. With a Gross State Domestic Product (based on constant Prices 2011-12) of Rs 12,48,189 crore during financial year 2020-21, Gujarat was ahead of all the states except Maharashtra.

The GSDP figures for both states are not available for the later years.

In 2020-21, though, data show, Gujarat’s GSDP contracted by 1.35 per cent, as compared to Rs 12,65,277 crore in the pre-Covid period between 2019-20.

Till 2018-19, Tamil Nadu had been the second highest on the list, with Gujarat third. 2019-20 marked a shift, with Gujarat registering a higher real GSDP growth (6.95 per cent) to surpass the former that grew at a slower pace (3.25 per cent).

At constant prices (2011-12), the size of Gujarat’s GSDP (Rs 12,48,189 crore) in 2020-21 was higher than the combined GSDP of 15 States and Union Territories: Assam, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Tripura, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

In terms of real GSDP, Gujarat stood at fourth place after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh in 2014-15.

While Gujarat is one of the economic powerhouses in the country, Himachal Pradesh, which is a special category state, has a lower GSDP size. In 2020-21, the size of Himachal Pradesh’ real GSDP was Rs 1,14,814 crore. It registered a decline of -5.24 per cent over the GSDP of Rs 1,21,168 crore in 2019-20. The GSDP was 1, 16, 411 (2018-2019); Rs 1,09, 406 (2017-2018) ; Rs 1,03, 055 (2016-2017).

Himachal Pradesh is set to go for polls on November 12 in single-phase polling for all 68 constituencies, followed by counting of votes on December 8. The dates for the Gujarat polls have not been announced by the Election Commission.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:06:39 am
