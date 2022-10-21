On GSDP, poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal miles apart

As per the state-wise GSDP data available with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Gujarat was the second biggest economy among all states and Union Territories in the country in 2020-2021. With a Gross State Domestic Product (based on constant Prices 2011-12) of Rs 12,48,189 crore during financial year 2020-21, Gujarat was ahead of all the states except Maharashtra.

The GSDP figures for both states are not available for the later years.

In 2020-21, though, data show, Gujarat’s GSDP contracted by 1.35 per cent, as compared to Rs 12,65,277 crore in the pre-Covid period between 2019-20.

Till 2018-19, Tamil Nadu had been the second highest on the list, with Gujarat third. 2019-20 marked a shift, with Gujarat registering a higher real GSDP growth (6.95 per cent) to surpass the former that grew at a slower pace (3.25 per cent).

At constant prices (2011-12), the size of Gujarat’s GSDP (Rs 12,48,189 crore) in 2020-21 was higher than the combined GSDP of 15 States and Union Territories: Assam, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Tripura, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

In terms of real GSDP, Gujarat stood at fourth place after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh in 2014-15.

While Gujarat is one of the economic powerhouses in the country, Himachal Pradesh, which is a special category state, has a lower GSDP size. In 2020-21, the size of Himachal Pradesh’ real GSDP was Rs 1,14,814 crore. It registered a decline of -5.24 per cent over the GSDP of Rs 1,21,168 crore in 2019-20. The GSDP was 1, 16, 411 (2018-2019); Rs 1,09, 406 (2017-2018) ; Rs 1,03, 055 (2016-2017).

Himachal Pradesh is set to go for polls on November 12 in single-phase polling for all 68 constituencies, followed by counting of votes on December 8. The dates for the Gujarat polls have not been announced by the Election Commission.