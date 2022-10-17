Himachal elections: In a first, BJP holds ballot voting to ‘select’ candidates

In a first, the Himachal BJP state unit is holding ballot voting to decide candidates for the upcoming elections. As per officials, the opinions of a section of party workers are being sought before selecting candidates for the polls.

“We are a cadre and organization-based party. The BJP is also known for following a democratic setup. In view of that, we are seeking the view of our party workers to help us decide on the candidates. This is a way in which the voice of the members can be heard and it will also give us information gauge winning factor,” said Suresh Kashyap, BJP President. The party officials said that the exercise will help gain the support of grassroots workers.

District meetings were called by the BJP in all four parliamentary constituencies on Sunday. BJP state office bearers, district, divisional office bearers, chairman, vice chairman, president of frontier organizations, general secretaries, and winning candidates of Panchayati Raj institutions also participated in the exercise.

The BJP state president said that the workers are giving their opinion to the party through ballot voting. The ballot is being kept secret and internal to ensure free and fair opinions, said officials. This opinion is being collected from the parliamentary constituencies to get opinions for every assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.