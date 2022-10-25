14 vying for Hamirpur seat, Congress names candidate just before Himachal deadline

Hours before the nomination deadline for the Himachal Pradesh elections ended Tuesday, the Congress finally announced its candidate for Hamirpur seat. With nearly 14 candidates vying for a ticket, and the tussle over it in the open, the party zeroed in on Pushpendra Verma at the last minute, with Hamirpur the only one remaining of the 68 seats for which a nominee had not been declared by the party.

A doctor by profession, Verma is the son of former state minister Ranjit Singh.

One of the contenders who kept Congress leaders roiling for some time was youth face Ashish Sharma, who joined the party only last week. Known as a local “gau rakshak”, Sharma was in the BJP before leaving it after being denied a ticket. As the Congress district unit, apart from Seva Dal leaders and the party’s youth wing, raised a banner of revolt over the possibility of the “saffron” outsider getting a ticket, the party’s Himachal Pradesh in-charge, Rajeev Shukla, held a meeting with Sharma on Friday. Soon after, Sharma announced that he would contest from Hamirpur as an Independent.

Congress election in-charge and former state unit chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who hails from Hamirpur and is said to have sizeable cadre support in the district, demanded a say in the candidate selection. The others in the running – former MLA Kuldeep Singh Pathania (who fought from Hamirpur last time, and lost); Anita Verma, an ex-MLA and ex-All India Mahila Congress president, Rohit Sharma, a lawyer; and senior vice-president of the party state unit, Sunil Sharma Bittoo – were all seen as Sukhu’s supporters.

However, the party didn’t want to risk any dissension from the camp led by Congress Himachal president and Sukhu’s rival Pratibha Singh, which batted for its own candidate.

Pushpendra Verma, a member of the state medical association who is popular for the social work he did in the region, especially during Covid, finally appears to have emerged as a consensus candidate.

Party leaders admitted that the delay in the announcement was to ensure that the aggrieved candidates did not get a window to jump ship to other parties, or fight as Independents.

The BJP’s Narendra Thakur won Hamirpur last time, defeating the Congress’s Kuldeep Singh Pathania by around 7,000 votes. In 2012, the BJP’s former CM, Prem Kumar Singh Dhumal, had won the seat. The BJP has fielded Thakur again this time.