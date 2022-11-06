Himachal’s ‘Doctor ji’ BJP candidate writes prescriptions on campaign, hopes to fix ‘diseased system’

Clad in a crisp saffron kurta, with a tilak and a Himachali topi, is Dr Janak Raj, 43, a neurosurgeon and former senior medical superintendent at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla. He is now the BJP’s candidate from Bharmour in Himachal’s Chamba district, where at a rally on Saturday, he is welcomed with slogans of “Doctor ji ko Jai Sri Ram, Doctor ji ko Jai Ram (Jai Sri Ram to the doctor)”.

As Raj, a member of the gaddi Rajput community, enters Brehi, a small village in the tribal constituency, he instantly connects with the villagers who are mostly from the Gaddi community in their local dialect. Raj then goes on to target his opponent, the former forest minister and the seat’s Congress candidate, Thakur Singh Bharmouri, who had faced allegations of illegal tree felling and corruption during his tenure as minister.

“Bharmouri ji sach mein zameen se judey neta hain; tabhi to gareeb logon ki zameenein hadapte hain (Bharmour ji is truly connected to the land, which is why he usurps the land of the poor.)” The statement is met with laughter and claps.

For a constituency still waiting for metalled roads, adequate infrastructure in government schools and a hospital with specialist doctors, Raj, who was given a BJP ticket ignoring party’s incumbent MLA Jiya Lal Kapoor, comes as a “double package”.

Raj’s presence also means a chance for the locals to get a prescription from the former government doctor. As he wraps up his speech, villagers line up with their medical reports and X-rays. Within minutes, the BJP candidate, who resigned from his job in October this year to contest the polls, dons the hat of Dr. Raj.

Among his “special achievements” that he stresses upon in his speech is treating former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Virbadhra Singh. Raj targets the Congress, while also invoking sympathy for being with Virbhadra during his last days. “Virbhadra saab remained admitted to IGMC for three months when he got Covid. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his illness. For the services that my team and I provided to the departed soul, his family wrote me a letter expressing gratitude,” he says.

He adds: “These Congress leaders who are now using his photo and name to ask for votes were not ready to visit him in the hospital fearing that they also might get Covid; None of these Congress leaders stood with Virbhadra when he needed them the most.”

Raj tells the voters that he has “returned to his roots in Bharmour after 32 years and gave up his government job because he never had any greed to live in Shimla for all his life”. He adds: “Shimla has all amenities that the people of Bharmour don’t have. People crave to live in cities like Shimla but I have left that city, and returned to Bharmour for my people. I have decided to dedicate my remaining life in service of my people. Main Barmour ka beta hu (I am Barmour’s son).”

Calling himself a nationalist, Raj says he chose the BJP “because it is the only party that thinks of the nation”. Invoking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who he “aspires to be like”, Raj says: “It is Vajpayee who launched the PM Gram Sadak Yojana, and roads came to our villages. Otherwise, who thinks about villages?”

Targeting Bharmouri, who is known to sing folk songs in his campaigns, he says: “Do you people need a leader who sings and dances or the one who actually works? I can predict this will be his last election. “Inhe lagta hai sirf ye Bharmouri hain, baaki sab bhed bakri hain (He thinks only he is from Bharmour, others are not.)”

Emphasising on providing hospitals, schools and mobile-internet network, Raj says: “I have not given up my promising career as a neurosurgeon for people to ridicule me later. I am here to make new beginnings. One of them is not letting the people of my constituency touch my feet. Instead I am touching their feet.”

Calling himself a “Ram Bhakt”, he tells voters that “he got many calls from the Congress to join their party,” and that “he simply cannot be a part of a party that questions the existence of Lord Ram and hesitates to say Bharat Mata ki Jai”. He adds: “I cannot be a part of a party that questions my Sanatan Dharam, my Lord Ram.

Talking to the Indian Express, he says: “As a doctor I can only treat diseased persons, but in my constituency, the system is also diseased, which requires a major surgery. And, hence, I am here.”