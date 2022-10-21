scorecardresearch
Trouble in Himachal BJP: Denied ticket, some file papers as Independent, many quit

The BJP replaced Indira Kapoor from Chamba with Neelam Nayyar, wife of incumbent MLA Pawan Nayyar who was denied a ticket. The party had named Kapoor on Wednesday, drawing protests from the current MLA who had called a meeting of his supporters. Party sources said Kapoor was convicted in a corruption case by a local court.

Mandi: BJP supporters participate in the nomination rally of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, contesting from Seraj constituency, ahead the upcoming state Assembly polls, in Mandi district, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

An open revolt has erupted in the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh with several ticket aspirants, who found their names missing from the candidate list, either quitting the party or announcing they will contest as Independents. A few leaders filed nomination papers as Independents for the November 12 Assembly election even as the party began firefighting by replacing its Chamba candidate.

Don't miss |Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP’s first list out, Prem Kumar Dhumal not named

The BJP also announced candidates for the remaining six seats for Himachal Pradesh polls, a day after it declared 62 names for the contest. Of the six, the BJP renominated Maheshwar Singh from Kullu and Ramkumar from Haroli and interchanged seats of Ramesh Dhawala and Ravinder Singh Ravi. This decision angered the supporters of both leaders.

The BJP has denied tickets to 11 of its sitting MLAs, sparking a rebellion. The party’s media co-incharge from Mandi Sadar, Praveen Sharma announced that he will contest as Independent.

Also in Pulse |Himachal Pradesh: Two BJP turncoats and most of its sitting MLAs in Cong’s first list of 46

Vandana Guleria, the daughter of Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, resigned as general secretary, BJP Mahila Morcha, after party allotted the ticket from Dharampur to her younger brother. In Nalagarh, BJP’s former MLA K L Thakur filed his nomination as an Independent after the party gave a ticket to Lakhwinder Singh Rana, who recently joined from Congress. In Dharamsala, close to 200 supporters of BJP MLA Vishal Naihariya resigned after party gave a ticket to Rakesh Chaudhary, who quit AAP. In Karsog, BJP has fielded new inductee Deep Ram Kapoor following which several Yuva Morcha office bearers resigned along with their supporters. Even in Aani constituency, hundreds of BJP supporters in the presence of incumbent MLA Kishori Lal resigned to protest the ticket to Left leaning candidate Lokender Kumar.

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said the leadership was trying to pacify the angry supporters and leaders.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 07:58:54 am
