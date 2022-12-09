In Himachal, Congress’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu aims for the CM seat

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a three-time MLA from Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress’s election committee, has emerged as one of the three candidates in the fray for the chief ministerial post following the party’s win in Thursday’s Assembly elections.

Along with state party president Pratibha Singh and outgoing Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri, the 58-year-old Sukhu will attend Friday’s meeting in Shimla as one of the hopefuls for the post.

Like many other leaders, Sukhu began his career in student politics and rose to the position of Congress’ state unit chief and is looking to cement his position in the party’s upper leadership following his comfortable victory in Nadaun.

Originally from Nadaun in the Hamirpur district of the state, Sukhu has a degree in law and joined the National Student Union of India (NSUI), Congress’s student wing, during his time in college. He was elected president of its state unit in 1989. Between 1998-2008, Sukhvinder also served as the president of the state Youth Congress.

Sukhu entered public service after he was elected twice as Councilor of the Municipal Corporation of Shimla in the periods between 1992 and 2002. After his stints at the Youth Congress, he became the Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee in 2008. Sukhu was later made the president of the party largely owing to his party management skills and popularity.

Sukhu’s role in the party was evident as he headed the election campaign committee for the polls scheduled for later this year. Over a period of time, the veteran leader has developed a support base among locals and within the party cadre.

After a successful campaign, Sukhu will be throwing the weight of his performance and his supporters in the race for the post of Chief Minister.