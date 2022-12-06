Himachal election: Congress pins hopes on riwaz, BJP says vindicated by exit polls

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are set to be a close contest, with the BJP holding a slight edge over the Congress, if exit polls are anything to go by. While the Opposition party is hoping that the state’s electorate will stick to the three-decade tradition of voting out the incumbent government, the BJP on Tuesday said the exit poll surveys confirmed the claim that it would buck the trend and return to power.

The Congress reiterated that Himachal sarkar (government) and not riwaz (tradition) would change. “The exit polls are not a new thing and all the channels do it in every election. There is always an issue of errors in them and their correctness. There is always a question mark on the sample size and accuracy of the exit polls,” said state Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan.

The Opposition party claimed that as per the internal surveys and feedback, it would get a comfortable majority by bagging more than 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. “The BJP’s happiness over the exit polls will be shortlived as the reality is that the Congress will emerge victorious,” Chauhan said.

The party said the heavy voter turnout was indicative of resentment against the Jai Ram Thakur-led government. The Congress also pointed out that it was the first time in state politics that a ruling party had lost all the bypolls.

Shortly after the exit poll results came out on Monday evening, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Himachal in-charge Rajiv Shukla tweeted that the party would win a majority in the elections.

The BJP, meanwhile, reposed its faith in the exit polls. “The exit polls have given the party 32 to 40 seats. This is a safe position and we will form the government. The party has worked for all sections of society and it shows. The Congress has lied to the public and the results will be in front of everyone,” said BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal.

The BJP said women voters had come out in large numbers and would prove to be crucial in their impending victory. With victory margins likely to be narrow, both parties will be keeping an eye on how Independents perform.