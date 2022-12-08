Congress heavyweight Kaul Singh, daughter lose from Mandi seats

In a setback to the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the 76-year-old eight-time MLA Kaul Singh Thakur, former minister and state party chief, lost the election from the Darang Assembly constituency in the state’s Mandi district to the BJP’s Puran Chand Thakur by 1,942 votes. Kaul’s daughter Champa Thakur, in the fray from the Mandi Sadar constituency, also lost to the BJP’s Anil Sharma with a margin of 10,006 votes.

The incumbent BJP’s campaign in Mandi pivoted around the father- daughter duo, whom the party accused of promoting “parivarvaad (nepotism)”. Reacting to the BJP’s charges, Kaul Singh had earlier said that “Champa was on her own political journey after marriage,” adding: “Once a daughter is married, she goes into a different family. Her village changes, gotra changes… So one can’t really target me (over parivarvaad).” Champa, too, argued about “her change in gotra” to defend her Congress ticket from Mandi.

The defeat dealt a major blow to Kaul Singh, who won his first election in 1977 and and his last in 2012. He had served as the health and family welfare minister in the Congress government during 2012-2017. He was even considered a potential chief ministerial face this time.

Champa entered active politics in 2005 and went on to become a Zila Parishad chairperson. She was first given a ticket by the Congress in the 2017 polls to take on former party colleague Anil Sharma, who had joined the BJP ahead of the polls that year. Though Champa ended up losing to Sharma then, it apparently failed to deter the party’s trust in her, setting the stage for their contest again this year.

With her slogan “Aap dein samarthan, hum karenge parivartan (You give us support and we will give you transformation),” Champa could be seen visiting villages during her campaign and making promises to voters.

Champa had then exuded confidence about her prospects. “He (Sharma) is a turncoat. Even after coming to the BJP, he kept on speaking against BJP…what kind of support will he get from the masses? I am getting a huge response. I am the only woman candidate in this district.. I can hear the voices of change in the constituency, hence I am optimistic of my success in the elections.”

But Sharma has been influential in the region, having been an MLA before. His father Pandit Sukhram was a former MP too.