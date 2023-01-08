scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Himachal CM expands Cabinet, ‘6-7 ministers’ to take oath today

Among those who will take oath also include Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Virbhadra Singh. His mother Pratibha Singh, the state Congress president, had lost out to Sukhu in the Chief Minister's race.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal PradeshSources said most of those who will be inducted as ministers are veterans. (File)
Almost a month after he was sworn in as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will Sunday expand his cabinet. Sources said six to seven ministers are expected to take oath and most of them would be veterans.

Among those who will take oath also include Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Virbhadra Singh. His mother Pratibha Singh, the state Congress president, had lost out to Sukhu in the Chief Minister’s race.

Sources said most of those who will be inducted as ministers are veterans. Among them are six-time MLA Chander Kumar, 82 year old Dhani Ram Shandil, five time MLAs Harshwardhan Chauhan and Jagat Singh Negi besides Rohit Thakur, the grandson of former chief minister Ram Lal Thakur.

Kumar, the senior most MLA in the Assembly, was also the pro tem Speaker. Kumar is a six-time MLA from Jawali in Kangra district. A former teacher, he is an influential Other Backward Class (OBC) leader and was once considered among the probables for the chief minister’s position

Shandil, a three time MLA, was a two time MP from Shimla rural. A prominent dalit leader, he was upset over not being considered for the post of Deputy Chief Minister, which went to former leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri. A retired army colonel, Shandil is the oldest MLA in the Assembly.

Chauhan and Negi too are five time MLAs. Thakur, who became an MLA for the third time from Jubbal-Kotkhai is from a political family. His grand father Ram Lal Thakur was the chief minister twice – in 1977 and from 1980 to 1983.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 06:30 IST
