Himachal Cabinet now a fortnight late, state joins a growing list

THE CONGRESS laid out the red carpet for the oath-taking of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh, its first Assembly win in a long time, with even Bharat Jodo Yatri Rahul Gandhi putting in an appearance. However, since then, Himachal has been waiting for the party to put the rest of its government together.

More than a fortnight after they were sworn in, Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri remain the only ministers in the Himachal Cabinet.

This is not a first, with both the Congress and BJP now taking their time forming Cabinets when faced with contesting demands.

Maharashtra

After walking away with half the Shiv Sena and tying up with the BJP, Eknath Shinde was sworn in on June 30, 2022, with only BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for company in the Cabinet. Fadnavis himself barely hid his reluctance at being relegated to Shinde’s deputy in the new government.

One of the reasons for the delay in Maharashtra was the petitions filed by the two Sena factions in the Supreme Court claiming control of the party. Finally, it was after 40 days that the Shinde Cabinet was expanded.

Telangana

Sworn in as CM on December 13, 2018, K Chandrashekar Rao ran a government for 66 days with just one minister, Mahmood Ali, holding the Home portfolio. More ministers were inducted only on February 19, 2019, with no clarity on why KCR held back, despite returning to power with a majority of 88 of 119 seats. With no Cabinet to hold meetings, KCR cleared files related to all departments.

Karnataka

Assuming power after toppling the Congress-JD(S) government on July 26, 2019, a sole B S Yediyurappa ran the BJP government for 25 days. With the central BJP keeping the veteran on a tight leash, Yediyurappa kept waiting for a go-ahead from Delhi.

Puducherry

It was over a month after the AINRC-led NDA formed the government in Puducherry in May 2021 that Chief Minister N Rangasamy sent an official list of persons to be inducted into his new cabinet. The Cabinet formation was delayed as the BJP insisted that one of its legislators be made Deputy CM.