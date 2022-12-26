scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Himachal Cabinet now a fortnight late, state joins a growing list

In delaying ministry formation as they balance out interests, both BJP and Congress are one

Himachal Prdaesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri remain the only ministers in the Himachal Cabinet. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

THE CONGRESS laid out the red carpet for the oath-taking of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh, its first Assembly win in a long time, with even Bharat Jodo Yatri Rahul Gandhi putting in an appearance. However, since then, Himachal has been waiting for the party to put the rest of its government together.

More than a fortnight after they were sworn in, Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri remain the only ministers in the Himachal Cabinet.

Read |Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sworn in: 5 things to know about the new Himachal Pradesh CM

This is not a first, with both the Congress and BJP now taking their time forming Cabinets when faced with contesting demands.

Maharashtra

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers

After walking away with half the Shiv Sena and tying up with the BJP, Eknath Shinde was sworn in on June 30, 2022, with only BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for company in the Cabinet. Fadnavis himself barely hid his reluctance at being relegated to Shinde’s deputy in the new government.

One of the reasons for the delay in Maharashtra was the petitions filed by the two Sena factions in the Supreme Court claiming control of the party. Finally, it was after 40 days that the Shinde Cabinet was expanded.

Telangana

Sworn in as CM on December 13, 2018, K Chandrashekar Rao ran a government for 66 days with just one minister, Mahmood Ali, holding the Home portfolio. More ministers were inducted only on February 19, 2019, with no clarity on why KCR held back, despite returning to power with a majority of 88 of 119 seats. With no Cabinet to hold meetings, KCR cleared files related to all departments.

Karnataka

Assuming power after toppling the Congress-JD(S) government on July 26, 2019, a sole B S Yediyurappa ran the BJP government for 25 days. With the central BJP keeping the veteran on a tight leash, Yediyurappa kept waiting for a go-ahead from Delhi.

Puducherry

Advertisement

It was over a month after the AINRC-led NDA formed the government in Puducherry in May 2021 that Chief Minister N Rangasamy sent an official list of persons to be inducted into his new cabinet. The Cabinet formation was delayed as the BJP insisted that one of its legislators be made Deputy CM.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 03:33:48 pm
Next Story

Nepalese ‘anti-state elements’ pelt stones at wall construction site in Uttarakhand’s Dharchula

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close