Himachal votes in a month, almost half the votes for BJP last time

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh polls. At a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said elections in the state will be held in a single phase on November 12 and its results will be declared on December 8. The Gujarat schedule, which was expected to be released at the same conference, was not announced.
Here is a look at the seats won by parties, their vote share, and the composition of the electors who voted in the 2012 and 2017 elections. Both those elections were also held in a single phase.
Himachal Pradesh
Total number of seats – 68
Majority mark – 35
*2017
Seats won and share of valid votes polled
BJP – 44 (48.79%)
INC- 21 (41.68%)
CPM – 1 (1.47%)
Independents – 2 (6.34%)
*Electors who voted
Male – 18,13,147
Female – 19,14,578
Others – 2
Postal – 70,449
Total – 37,98,176
*2012
Seats won and share of valid votes polled
BJP – 26 (38.47%)
INC – 36 (42.81%)
Himachal Lokhit Party – 1 (2.40%)
Independents – 5 (12.14%)
*Number of electors (including service votes) who voted
Male – 16,46,899
Female – 17,02,953
Third gender – Nil
Total – 33,49,852
Source: Election Commission of India