Himachal votes in a month, almost half the votes for BJP last time

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh polls. At a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said elections in the state will be held in a single phase on November 12 and its results will be declared on December 8. The Gujarat schedule, which was expected to be released at the same conference, was not announced.