Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Himachal votes in a month, almost half the votes for BJP last time

A rise of 10 percentage points in vote share propelled BJP to victory in 2017, while the Congress's tally slid from 36 to 21 seats despite a marginal fall in vote share.

BJPs Jairam Thakur celebrates with the supporters after being chosen as the CM of Himachal Pradesh by party leaders. His swearing in ceremony will be held on December 27. (Express File Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh polls. At a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said elections in the state will be held in a single phase on November 12 and its results will be declared on December 8. The Gujarat schedule, which was expected to be released at the same conference, was not announced.

Here is a look at the seats won by parties, their vote share, and the composition of the electors who voted in the 2012 and 2017 elections. Both those elections were also held in a single phase.

Himachal Pradesh

Total number of seats – 68

Majority mark – 35

*2017

Seats won and share of valid votes polled

BJP – 44 (48.79%)

INC- 21 (41.68%)

CPM – 1 (1.47%)

Independents – 2 (6.34%)

*Electors who voted

Male – 18,13,147

Female – 19,14,578

Others – 2

Postal – 70,449

Total – 37,98,176

*2012

Seats won and share of valid votes polled

BJP – 26 (38.47%)

INC – 36 (42.81%)

Himachal Lokhit Party – 1 (2.40%)

Independents – 5 (12.14%)

*Number of electors (including service votes) who voted

Male – 16,46,899

Female – 17,02,953

Third gender – Nil

Total – 33,49,852

Source: Election Commission of India

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 04:26:55 pm
