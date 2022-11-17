Hemant Soren calls claims against him in illegal mining case a ‘conspiracy’ 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is expected to appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Ranchi on Thursday in connection with an illegal mining case in Sahebganj. Addressing the press ahead of his appearance, Soren denied the allegations against him and called it a “conspiracy”.

“This is beyond my understanding how the Rs 1,000 crore illegal mining figures were reached. The allegations are not possible at all. I am in a constitutional post, and the way the summons are being issued, it seems politicians will leave the country… This is a conspiracy,” he said.

Sources told The Indian Express that Soren is likely to go to the ED office alone, while coalition MLAs stay at the CM’s official residence. A ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally is also being planned and workers are gathering at Morabadi in Ranchi.

In the prosecution complaint filed in a special court in Ranchi, there are a few specific questions, which ED may raise, pointing to Soren. For instance, ED recovered “two signed cheques and 31 blank cheques all pertaining to Hemant Soren held with Bank of India” from his close aide Pankaj Mishra’s possession.

Mishra was arrested by the ED in July. As per ED sources, Mishra while in judicial custody, shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi due to health complications. However, he made calls from the hospital to a “few persons in authority” which the ED is investigating.

Further, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s former treasurer Ravi Kejriwal, in a statement to the ED, said he heard the “CM” directing Mishra to “hand over the funds” collected from the mining activity to middleman Prem Prakash, who, in turn, would hand it over to a Kolkata-based businessman, Amit Aggarwal.

On Wednesday, marathon meetings took place at Soren’s residence. Sources said a backup plan is being hatched in case of any crisis situation.

Soren has been rallying forces before appearing before the ED. On Thursday, BJP MLA from Gandey, Jayprakash Verma, joined the JMM. Soren said the ‘Moolvasis‘ and ‘Adivasis‘ have to unite, and that earlier governments did not care about “jal, jungle, and jameen“.