Pressure mounting over Jharkhand protest, Congress sends a message to ally

Barely a month after the massive student protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against paper leaks, Jharkhand is witnessing an agitation against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams

Written by: Manoj C.G
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 01:24 PM IST
Hemant Soren rahul gandhiCongress is drawing criticism for its alliance with JMM in Jharkhand
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid mounting pressure over the students’ protest in Jharkhand, the Congress has sent out a message to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), its ally in the state’s ruling coalition. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging him to hear the protesters out and take appropriate action.

Barely a month after the massive student protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against leaks of competitive exams’ question papers, Jharkhand is witnessing an agitation against alleged irregularities in recruitment by the state public service commission and staff selection commission.

The protest in Jharkhand has put the Congress in a spot. While the main opposition had actively joined the protest in Delhi, it is now facing questions over the Hemant Soren government’s handling of the agitation. It is against this backdrop that Gandhi has written to Soren.

“The Congress party believes that the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution of India is one of the central pillars of our democracy. We have, therefore, offered our full support to students protesting paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months. It is also our belief that the Indian education system has been captured by the RSS and BJP and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students. It is no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago,” Gandhi has said in his letter.

“As you are aware, students in Jharkhand have also been protesting irregularities in the State recruitment examinations. Their protest has been peaceful, and their demands are legitimate. I appreciate that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with them through a committee instituted by you. I believe that there is also agreement on several demands raised by the students. However, the protests continue, and some students remain on an indefinite hunger strike,” he added.

Also Read | ‘CM will have to resign if…’: Jharkhand protesters announce march to Soren residence

“I am writing to suggest that you personally meet with representatives of the protesting students. This will help reinforce the government’s commitment to resolve their remaining concerns. The youth of India is its future. We owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis. Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue,” Gandhi has added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj C.G
Manoj C.G

Manoj C G currently serves as the Chief of National Political Bureau at The Indian Express. A veteran journalist with a career spanning nearly two decades, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the publication's coverage of India's political landscape. Experience & Career: Manoj has built a robust career in political journalism, marked by a transition from wire service reporting to in-depth newspaper analysis. The Indian Express (2008 – Present): He joined the organization in 2008 and has risen to lead the National Political Bureau, overseeing key political coverage. Press Trust of India (PTI): Prior to his tenure at The Indian Express, Manoj worked with India’s premier news agency, PTI, honing his skills in breaking news and accurate reporting. Expertise & Focus Areas: As a seasoned political observer, Manoj focuses on the nuances of governance and party dynamics. National Politics: extensive reporting on the central government, parliamentary affairs, and national elections. Political Strategy: Deep analysis of party structures, coalition politics, and the shifting ideologies within the Indian political spectrum. Bureau Leadership: directing a team of reporters to cover the most critical developments in the nation's capital. Authoritativeness & Trust: Manoj’s authoritativeness is grounded in his nearly 20 years of field experience and his leadership role at a legacy newspaper. His long-standing association with The Indian Express underscores a reputation for consistency, editorial integrity, and rigorous reporting standards required of a Bureau Chief. Find all stories by Manoj C G here. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments