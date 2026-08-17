Pressure mounting over Jharkhand protest, Congress sends a message to ally

Amid mounting pressure over the students’ protest in Jharkhand, the Congress has sent out a message to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), its ally in the state’s ruling coalition. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging him to hear the protesters out and take appropriate action.

Barely a month after the massive student protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against leaks of competitive exams’ question papers, Jharkhand is witnessing an agitation against alleged irregularities in recruitment by the state public service commission and staff selection commission.

The protest in Jharkhand has put the Congress in a spot. While the main opposition had actively joined the protest in Delhi, it is now facing questions over the Hemant Soren government’s handling of the agitation. It is against this backdrop that Gandhi has written to Soren.