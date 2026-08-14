UP Governor as matriarch: From student quarters to their live-in status, Anandiben Patel has a take

When she took over as Chief Minister of Gujarat, she was filling the very big shoes of predecessor Narendra Modi. Now, at 84, she has entered the seventh year of governorship of Uttar Pradesh, making her the longest-serving occupant of one of the hottest seats in the country’s politics. And, Anandiben Patel, shows no signs of flagging.

In recent months, Patel, who is the Chancellor of state universities by virtue of being the Governor of UP, has been in the news for dropping in at the institutes, with a critical eye on everything from mess and hostels, to what students eat and how they lead their lives.

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Officials at some of the universities and institutions Patel has visited say her approach to these visits is pretty hands-on. Before she arrives, a team from her office visits to take down notes, including on facilities, the mess, sanitation, academic infrastructure and student welfare. More than one university struggles with the details, add officials.

At the end of her tour, Patel, who was a teacher before she joined politics, addresses students and faculty at the universities. In these speeches, she has cautioned women students against live-in relationships and pregnancies outside marriage, advised colleges against non-vegetarian food, commented on the construction, quality and functioning of institutes and, most recently, wondered how things could be no better in a constituency with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as MLA.

In October 2025, at the convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi, the Governor regretted “the growing acceptance” of live-in relationships, and advised women students “mat kariye (stay away)”.

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In June this year, at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, Patel advised against serving non-veg food in the hostel mess. The institute subsequently said the mess menu was decided by a committee comprising students and they would consider her advice.

At an event at Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow on July 7, Patel spoke about the “responsibilities” of women. “They should at least know how to cook in a family… Aap adhyapak bano, chahe aap IAS officer bano, ek expert maa bano pehle. Woh zaroorat hai (Become a teacher, an IAS officer, etc, but before that, become an expert mother. That’s essential),” the Governor said.

At the same event, she frowned upon young couples eloping and having children when they have no means to run a family. “Aaj kal ladke-ladkiyan bhaag jaate hain… aur koi pregnant hokar pakda jaata hai… Na maayeka sweekar karta hai, na sasural. Toh iska maa-baap kaun? Sarkar? (These days boys and girls elope… and someone gets caught after they are pregnant… Neither her family nor his accepts them. So who is responsible for the child? The government?),” Patel said.

Addressing the 45th convocation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University on August 6, Patel flagged deficiencies in hostel infrastructure, student amenities and food, and even raised concerns over possible drug abuse. She added: “Logon ko shayad bura lagega, lekin jo hamari kamiyan hain, woh toh humein batani hi padegi. Aane wale teen mahine mein poora karke dikhao. Aur yeh toh Gorakhpur hai, jahan swayam hamare Mukhyamantri virajmaan hain. Wahan hi aisi kamiyan rahengi to kya hoga (People may feel bad, but we must talk about our shortcomings. In the coming three months, we need to remove this. And this is Gorakhpur, the turf of our CM himself. If there are shortcomings like these here, what else is there to say)?”

Reacting to her remarks, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav said: “While unravelling the ‘Gorakhpur model’, irregularities in the ‘Gujarat model’ have come to light. The common point is a BJP government and its corruption in both states.”

On August 13, addressing Bundelkhand University’s convocation in Jhansi, Patel recommended “garbh sanskar” initiatives to “educate” women students on pregnancy, nutrition, healthy lifestyles and the importance of maintaining a positive environment during pregnancy. “University is a laboratory for creating responsible citizens,” Patel said.

Her aides defend that the Governor comes from this space, believing sincerely that universities are not only places that award degrees but prepare youth for life beyond campus. And that the Governor has a role to play in this.

Sources close to the former BJP leader also talk of her propensity for plain talk, having exhibited the quality during her long journey since joining politics in 1987, be it in the several organisational posts she held or while serving at different levels in the Gujarat government before becoming the state’s first woman CM.

For many years, Patel worked closely with Modi in Gujarat, before he moved to the Centre as Prime Minister. After following him as CM and serving two years in the post, she was moved as Governor of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, before being appointed Uttar Pradesh Governor in July 2019.

It’s to her credit, those close to her say, that she has taken her role as Chancellor this seriously. She has travelled across the large state, including far-flung areas, to visit almost all universities, officials point out, adding that there are only two-three now that she is yet to visit.

They also point to the weight of her remarks ensuring that authorities work to fill gaps in infrastructure in universities as well as draft anti-narcotics guidelines for universities and colleges.

But, if she has busied herself with universities, Patel has ensured she doesn’t step on toes that may prove more problematic. In 2022, soon after Adityanath returned to power for a second time as CM, Patel held individual meetings with ministers on completion of 100 days of the government.

At the time, there was chatter about unhappiness among the ranks, and the rare move by the Governor to meet ministers had drawn eyebrows.