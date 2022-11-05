HC allows RSS marches in 44 of 50 places on Nov 6

The Madras High Court on Friday granted permission to RSS for holding route marches in 44 locations across Tamil Nadu, except for six places in two communally sensitive districts of Coimbatore and Kanyakumari, on November 6.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan was hearing a bunch of contempt petitions filed by the RSS against the state police for not letting it hold the march. The court said the event cannot be permitted at six places — Coimbatore, Pollachi, Palladam, Mettupalayam, Arumanai and Nagercoil — as they are sensitive locations, and rejected the state government’s decision to deny permission in other places. The court also asked the RSS to ensure peace during the march and that all conditions are met with.

“The procession and public meetings should be conducted in compound premises such as a ground or a stadium. It is made clear that while proceeding to conduct a procession and public meeting, the participants shall go by their respective vehicles without causing any hindrance to the general public and traffic,” it said.

The order said “nobody shall either sing songs or speak ill of any individuals, any caste, religion, etc” and that “participants shall not for any reason talk or express anything in favour of organisations banned by the government of India… they should also not indulge in any act disturbing the sovereignty and integrity of our country”.

The police denied permission in Coimbatore citing the prevailing condition in the wake of a car blast before a temple on October 23. The order said the RSS may approach police after two months for permission.

The petition filed on November 2 on behalf of the RSS said the permission for route march was granted for only three of the 50 places, for public meeting in an indoor place at 23 places, and complete denial at 24 places.

The state government had produced the intelligence report in a sealed cover with details of cases registered between 2008 and 2020 to deny permission for the route march. The court, however, said that all the FIRs were “very old and the reasons stated in the report cannot be accepted, since everywhere there are accused and against them there are FIRs”.

“Therefore, mere pendency of the FIRs against a particular organisation cannot be a ground to reject the request made by the petitioners,” the order said.