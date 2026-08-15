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Haunted by Partition, why Punjab needs a new revolution – resistance spirit to sustainable future

The tradition of resistance set by Shaheed Bhagat Singh's uncle Ajit Singh needs a new focus – not on an external enemy, but on a system quietly destroying Punjab’s future. The next revolution Punjab needs is in its fields, not in the streets.

Punjab farmers' agitation, Punjab assembly elections, why Punjab needs a new revolution, Pagdi Sambhal Jatta slogans, farmers' agitation, Pagdi Sambhal Jatta, Indian express news, current affairsFor Punjab, August 15, 1947, marked both freedom and devastation
Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
6 min readChandigarhAug 15, 2026 07:18 AM IST First published on: Aug 15, 2026 at 07:07 AM IST

Not many people know that Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s uncle Ajit Singh, one of the main architects of the farmers’ agitation “Pagdi Sambhal Jatta” against the British agricultural laws, died on the day India got Independence. He had been ailing for some time, living in Dalhousie with his wife. He was 66.

Some of Ajit Singh’s relatives say he heard Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic “Tryst with Destiny” midnight speech before breathing his last at about 3.30 am on August 15, 1947. His last words, by many accounts, were “Jai Hind”.

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manraj grewal sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor Read More

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