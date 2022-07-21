scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Hattis may finally get ST status, boosting BJP ahead of Himachal polls

Hattis play a role in nine Assembly seats; ST status may influence 144 gram panchayats

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | Shimla |
July 21, 2022 7:10:11 pm
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur discussing the demand with Union minister Amit Shah in April (Photo: Twitter/@jairamthakurbjp)

The Centre’s decision to give the Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the electorally-influential Hatti community in Himachal Pradesh and its proposal to grant tribal status to Sirmaur district, where they are based, are expected to boost the BJP’s chances in the coming Assembly elections.

The BJP had swept the 2017 Assembly elections, winning 44 of the 68 seats. The 2022 election, on the other hand, scheduled for November, is turning out to be a three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and new-entrant Aam Aadmi Party, which is fresh off the win in Punjab in March.

In this backdrop, support of the three lakh members of the Hatti community can prove decisive. While they are concentrated in the four constituencies of Sirmaur district (Shillai, Paonta, Renuka, and Pachhad), they play a significant role in at least nine seats in Shimla and Sirmaur.

The ST status, in its final stages of clearance, will also impact 144 gram panchayats. Additionally, if the proposal for tribal status for Simaur is cleared, it will ensure reservation benefits for communities living in the area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
Explained |Explained: Who are the Hattis of Himachal Pradesh, and why do they want ST status?

The state had earlier submitted a proposal for notifying Trans-Giri in Sirmour district, the Dodra Kwar sub-division of Shimla,  areas of Shimla and Kullu  as Scheduled Areas. The ministry examined the proposal but did not consider it due to “want of crietria”.

Suresh Kashyap, the state’s BJP president, who hails from Simaur, said: “If the proceedings are not cleared in the current parliamentary session, it is likely that an ordinance would be introduced, following which a notification will be issued. The government is looking at the development of all sections of society.”

Must Read |Himachal BJP chief: ‘State follows a two-party system, no space for third (AAP)…There is no strong Opposition’

A close-knit community, the Hattis are spread across the Trans-Giri (nestled between the Giri and Tons rivers) and Jaunsar Bawar regions in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, respectively. The larger area was once part of the Sirmaur royal estate until the British conquered it in 1815.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The Trans-Giri Hattis have been seeking reservation since 1967, when tribal status was accorded to members living in the Jaunsar Bawar area. Over the years, the demand kept gaining strength with resolutions passed at Khumblis, which are traditional, powerful councils similar to the Khap panchayats in Haryana. They remain unchallenged by the panchayati raj system.

The BJP first recognised the demand during the 2009 Assembly elections by incorporating it in its manifesto, the first party to do so. The community then put its weight behind the party, and the promise kept reappearing in subsequent BJP manifestos.

Read |In poll year, Centre proposes tribal status for Himachal’s Sirmaur region

In 2014, then BJP national president Rajnath Singh announced the grant of ST status to Hattis during a rally at Nahan in Sirmaur. The BJP, in the recent past, benefited from the community’s support in the form of gains in parliamentary elections especially in Shimla, which was once a Congress stronghold.

The Hattis traditionally sell homegrown vegetables, crops, meat and wool in small markets called ‘haats’, deriving their name from the same. Trans-Giri and Jaunsar Bawar, also the names of clans within the community, have similar traditions. There is a rigid caste system within the Hattis: the Bhat and Khash constitute the upper castes, while the Badhois are below them. Inter-caste marriages among these castes are traditionally frowned upon.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda
Watch LIVE

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

PM's 'revdi' remark: We need to disentangle good subsidies from bad
Opinion

PM's 'revdi' remark: We need to disentangle good subsidies from bad

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against GST hike
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against GST hike

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Explained

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell
Watch

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement