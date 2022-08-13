HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Congress says ‘finally’

The RSS has long been accused of not honouring the national flag, and preferring to unfurl its own Bhagwa Dhwaj or ‘saffron flag’. So, when the BJP’s parent organisation changed its Twitter profile picture to the Indian flag and its head Mohan Bhagwat unfurled the Tricolour at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur — amid rising talk about not doing so, particularly during the clamour of the Modi government’s Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign — social media was abuzz.

The Congress’s media and publicity head, Pawan Khera, said on Saturday: ‘After tremendous pressure for a week, a sheepish @RSSorg finally changes profile pictures to #Tiranga’.

The same day, TMC MP Derek O’ Brien said in a tweet: “In the build up to #IndependenceDay looking for a pic for my DP… If any of you have a picture of Savarkar, Golwalkar, Mukherjee or Hedgewar holding or hoisting the Tricolour, please send me…P.S. RSS never hoisted the Tricolor on their HQ for over 50 years.”

Saying that “allegiance to the Tricolour was the first condition of Sardar Patel while lifting the ban on the RSS”, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Dal tweeted, “Finally, they did. It is the victory of Congress ideology.”

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to change their social media profile pictures to the Tiranga to mark 75th year of Independence – becoming among the first to do so, himself – Congress leader said in a Facebook post on August 4: “Lakhs of people laid down their lives to keep the Tricolour flying high. But one organisation always refused to adopt the Tricolour… it did not hoist the Tricolour at its headquarters for 52 years… insulted the Tricolour and today those who emerged from that organisation are talking about the history of Tricolour, organising a ‘har ghar tiranga’ campaign.”

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi issued a similar tweet on August 4: “RSS had rejected independent India and the flag. RSS mouthpiece Organiser, reflecting its views demanded that bhagwa flag be national flag (17.7.47).”

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said the same day: “There is an attempt from the BJP to portray itself as the only nationalist party while those who don’t vote for them are labelled anti-national. Flag hoisting has been done for ages in India… What do you expect from people who have never hoisted the Indian flag? I have heard there is a headquarters where the Indian flag has been missing for decades. Can anyone tell me when has the Indian national flag been hoisted at the RSS headquarters? They are the mother party, BJP is their political outfit.”

Countering the criticism, MP and BJP’s Yuva Morcha leader Tejasvi Surya said on August 13: “Those who are raising questions about the RSS’ contribution, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise special history classes for them.”

He added: “It is unfortunate that for the last 75 years, a typical history was taught which is only about appreciating a single family… In ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, special classes will be arranged for them to understand our freedom struggle 360 degrees.”

The Sangh had also countered the criticism on its social media accounts on August 3, saying that it had from the start supported the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative and the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration.

–with inputs from PTI