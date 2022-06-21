HashtagPolitics | Jobs for ‘Agniveers’: Haryana joins the queue, claims first to promise ‘guaranteed employment’

CLAIMING to be the first state in the country to do so, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Tuesday that the state government would give “guaranteed employment” to those recruited through the short-term military hiring Agnipath scheme after they leave the defence forces in four years.

“I announce that anyone (the Agniveers) who wants to join Haryana government services will be given a guaranteed job. No one will go without a job. We take guarantee for this,” Khattar said at a state-level International Yoga Day function in Bhiwani, later posting the same on his Twitter handle.

Later in the day, he tweeted: “Haryana also gives jobs to its wrestlers who bring medals in sports. And now will also give to the soldiers (Agniveers) of the army dedicated to the defense of the motherland,” adding: “You just worry about the country, we will worry about you.”

हरियाणा खेल में मेडल लाने वाले अपने पहलवान को भी नौकरी देता है…

और अब मातृभूमि की रक्षा को समर्पित सेना के जवान (अग्निवीरों) को भी देगा। आप बस देश की चिंता करिए आपकी चिंता हम करेंगे… जवान, किसान और पहलवान ये हैं हरियाणा की शान। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) June 21, 2022

With Haryana among the states facing massive protests over the scheme, the Opposition was quick to question Khattar’s promise. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “Respected Khattar ji, do not dissuade these youth in another lollipop. 1. How will you create another category beyond 50 per cent reservation? 2. Then, this #AgnipathScheme’s additional reservation category shall be challenged by somebody and the children will again be on the roads.”

आदरणीय खट्टर जी, इन युवाओं को लालीपॉप में मत उलझाएँ। 1. आप 50% आरक्षण से ज़्यादा एक और कैटेगरी कैसे बनायेंगे? 2. फिर ये #AgnipathScheme की अतिरिक्त कैटेगरी को कोर्ट में कोई भी चुनौती देगा और बच्चे फिर सड़क पर। PM से कहें सबको 4 साल बाद सबको सेना में रखें। युवाओं को बहकाएँ मत। https://t.co/eZctYxXUO0 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 21, 2022

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender S Hooda posted: “Those who stigmatise Haryana as ‘highest unemployment’ in the country are talking about employment guarantee! Tell me, how many ex-servicemen have you given jobs in 8 years?”

Claiming that “over one lakh posts are lying vacant in the state… exploitation is being done through skill corporation contract”, Hooda, a Haryana leader, said, “this is another jumla!”.

हरियाणा पर देश मे ‘सबसे ज्यादा बेरोजगारी’ का कलंक लगाने वाले रोजगार गारंटी की बात कर रहे है! ये बताएँ 8 साल मे कितने भूतपूर्व सैनिकों को नौकरी दी आपने?

प्रदेश मे 1 लाख+ पद खाली पड़े है, भर्तियां घोटालों की भेंट चढ़ रही है, कौशल निगम ठेका के जरिए शोषण हो रहा है..अब ये एक और जुमला! https://t.co/3pfRJeHm9E — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) June 21, 2022

Former AAP MLA and ex Army officer Commando Surender Singh asked for data on jobs given to ex-servicemen: “I am in Delhi looking for job myself. I am war handicapped medical board out soldier I have political knowledge and am also an NSG commando,” he tweeted.

Manoj Singh Kaka, a Samajwadi Party spokesperson, tweeted asking why Khattar hadn’t promised such jobs earlier given the high unemployment levels in Haryana.

Sadaf Jafar, the All India Coordinator of the Mahila Congress, said: “Before giving this guarantee, ask the people of Haryana whether they will give you a chance to come to power again?”

While Khattar has promised “guaranteed employment”, other BJP-ruled states too have spoken about recruitment after Agnipath, in a bid to allay concerns regarding job prospects at the end of four years when 75% of the recruits are to be eased out, as per the scheme. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced that “Agniveers” will be given “priority” in the state police force, while his counterparts in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh also made statements saying they would be given “priority”. In Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma announced priority in the Assam Arogya Nidhi initiative.

Corporates too have lined up to assure jobs. Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra posted several tweets on June 20, saying: “large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management.” He said the Mahindra Group “welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people”.

RPG group’s Harsh Goenka followed, urging “other corporates” to take the pledge” and “assure our youths of a future”. While Kiran Mazumdar Shaw did not pledge to hire people, she joined the other industrialists in supporting the scheme, tweeting: “I firmly believe that Agniveers will have a distinct advantage in recruitment in the industrial job market.”