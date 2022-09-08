scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Hashtag Politics | ‘Ate dosa as city drowned’: Firebrand Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya’s turn in the hot seat

'Missing' BJP leader faces questions, as do the other two Bengaluru MPs of the party

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Tejasvi Surya, the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP known for his firebrand image, finds himself in the hot seat after he was seen relishing a ‘Butter Masala Dosa’ and ‘Uppittu’ at an eatery in Padmanabhanagar in the city, while also recommending it to others. The Opposition wants to know if he had noticed that floods were causing havoc in his constituency.

In the 40-second video, the national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha said that he was “tempted” to try the food at the restaurant after seeing pictures of it on Instagram and can be seen praising the food and recommending it to people by asking them to come and taste the food there.

While there was no mention as to when the video was shot, the Congress’s national social media co-coordinator, Lavanya Ballal, said the video was from September 5, when most parts of the city were flooded.

“Video dated 5th September. @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?” Ballal tweeted.

In another tweet, she added: “Has anyone heard from @Tejasvi_Surya and his colleagues? Is he in Bangalore?”

In a tweet on Wednesday, reacting to a post about Surya visiting a cloud kitchen, Ballal said, “Our @Tejasvi_Surya should have been a food blogger. This was last week.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Saying that Bangalore’s inundated citizens wanted “food, water and (a) dry place to sleep”, Ballal wrote in another tweet: “Their houses will not be liveable for another 3 weeks after water recedes .”

“Has any leader or @BBMPCOMM officials stepped up to do this?” she asked.

Advertisement
Don't Miss |Bengaluru floods: How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in the city

“When Rome burnt, Nero Fiddled ! When Bengaluru drowned, @Tejasvi_Surya ate Dosas and mocked the very people who voted him to power ! Remember this picture and his smile when you vote next !” AAP leader Prithvi Reddy posted.

Several Twitter users, including actress and former Congress MP Ramya, shared Surya’s video online.

Hitting out at Surya, one user said, “MP Name: @Tejasvi_Surya Constituency: Bangalore South * Tweets on Kejriwal in the last 3 days: 240 * Tweets on Rahul Gandhi: 17 * Tweets on Indira Gandhi and Nehru: 55 * Tweets Praising Modi: 137 *Tweets on BANGALORE FLOODS: 00*”.

Advertisement

Several Twitter users put up a “Surya missing” note as a tweet. Though most tweets targeted Surya, a few questioned why the other two Bengaluru MPs Sadananda Gowda (North) and P C Mohan (Central), who are also from the BJP, did not post anything about the floods.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that he would seek special grants from the Centre to deal with the damage caused to civic infrastructure.

State Education Minister Ashwathnarayan C N said in a tweet Wednesday that the “Government understands the concerns and anguish of corporates and industry due to waterlogging in few areas of Bengaluru due to record rains and its impact on the businesses,” adding: “We are doing everything possible to address the crisis at hand.”

Should Read |Why Bengaluru was flooded: Encroachment on drains and a vigorous monsoon

The Karnataka High Court ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday to immediately set up cells to address the grievances of citizens affected by the heavy rains.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team, headed by Home Ministry Joint Secretary Ashish Kumar, is visiting Karnataka to take stock of the rain and flood havoc in the state on Thursday. Flood waters receded in parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, but the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka, including the city, on September 8 and 9.

Advertisement

At a press conference on Thursday, the Bengaluru South MP alleged that the Congress party and some vested interests were trying to defame ‘Brand Bengaluru’ over floods in some parts of the city.
He added: “The Congress party and its land grabbing leaders must answer these questions and first introspect before lecturing the BJP on any of these issues,” Surya said.
He said his constituency has largely been unaffected by the floods except for two or three areas in Bommanahalli, which has been taken care of by the MLA there and authorities.
“The areas which largely experienced this inundation was in Bellandur, Marathahalli, which does not fall in my Lok Sabha constituency. Having said that, our authorities, our MLAs, and our MPs have been constantly working and in the last 36 hours to 48 hours, the whole issue has been resolved,” Surya said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:00:12 pm
Next Story

Jammu: Artist dies on stage while performing dancing opera of Lord Shiva

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj
Opinion

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Premium
Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
'Went to Delhi to buy undergarments': Did Soren's brother shoot off-the-cuff?

'Went to Delhi to buy undergarments': Did Soren's brother shoot off-the-cuff?

Mumbai police remove LED lights around Yakub Memon’s grave

Mumbai police remove LED lights around Yakub Memon’s grave

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Inflation cannot be handled only by Centre: FM Sitharaman

Inflation cannot be handled only by Centre: FM Sitharaman

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

What role does protein play in diabetes reversal?

What role does protein play in diabetes reversal?

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement