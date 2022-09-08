Hashtag Politics | ‘Ate dosa as city drowned’: Firebrand Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya’s turn in the hot seat

Tejasvi Surya, the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP known for his firebrand image, finds himself in the hot seat after he was seen relishing a ‘Butter Masala Dosa’ and ‘Uppittu’ at an eatery in Padmanabhanagar in the city, while also recommending it to others. The Opposition wants to know if he had noticed that floods were causing havoc in his constituency.

In the 40-second video, the national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha said that he was “tempted” to try the food at the restaurant after seeing pictures of it on Instagram and can be seen praising the food and recommending it to people by asking them to come and taste the food there.

While there was no mention as to when the video was shot, the Congress’s national social media co-coordinator, Lavanya Ballal, said the video was from September 5, when most parts of the city were flooded.

“Video dated 5th September. @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?” Ballal tweeted.

In another tweet, she added: “Has anyone heard from @Tejasvi_Surya and his colleagues? Is he in Bangalore?”

In a tweet on Wednesday, reacting to a post about Surya visiting a cloud kitchen, Ballal said, “Our @Tejasvi_Surya should have been a food blogger. This was last week.”



Saying that Bangalore’s inundated citizens wanted “food, water and (a) dry place to sleep”, Ballal wrote in another tweet: “Their houses will not be liveable for another 3 weeks after water recedes .”

“Has any leader or @BBMPCOMM officials stepped up to do this?” she asked.

“When Rome burnt, Nero Fiddled ! When Bengaluru drowned, @Tejasvi_Surya ate Dosas and mocked the very people who voted him to power ! Remember this picture and his smile when you vote next !” AAP leader Prithvi Reddy posted.

Several Twitter users, including actress and former Congress MP Ramya, shared Surya’s video online.

Hitting out at Surya, one user said, “MP Name: @Tejasvi_Surya Constituency: Bangalore South * Tweets on Kejriwal in the last 3 days: 240 * Tweets on Rahul Gandhi: 17 * Tweets on Indira Gandhi and Nehru: 55 * Tweets Praising Modi: 137 *Tweets on BANGALORE FLOODS: 00*”.

Several Twitter users put up a “Surya missing” note as a tweet. Though most tweets targeted Surya, a few questioned why the other two Bengaluru MPs Sadananda Gowda (North) and P C Mohan (Central), who are also from the BJP, did not post anything about the floods.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that he would seek special grants from the Centre to deal with the damage caused to civic infrastructure.

State Education Minister Ashwathnarayan C N said in a tweet Wednesday that the “Government understands the concerns and anguish of corporates and industry due to waterlogging in few areas of Bengaluru due to record rains and its impact on the businesses,” adding: “We are doing everything possible to address the crisis at hand.”

The Karnataka High Court ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday to immediately set up cells to address the grievances of citizens affected by the heavy rains.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team, headed by Home Ministry Joint Secretary Ashish Kumar, is visiting Karnataka to take stock of the rain and flood havoc in the state on Thursday. Flood waters receded in parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, but the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka, including the city, on September 8 and 9.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Bengaluru South MP alleged that the Congress party and some vested interests were trying to defame ‘Brand Bengaluru’ over floods in some parts of the city.

He added: “The Congress party and its land grabbing leaders must answer these questions and first introspect before lecturing the BJP on any of these issues,” Surya said.

He said his constituency has largely been unaffected by the floods except for two or three areas in Bommanahalli, which has been taken care of by the MLA there and authorities.

“The areas which largely experienced this inundation was in Bellandur, Marathahalli, which does not fall in my Lok Sabha constituency. Having said that, our authorities, our MLAs, and our MPs have been constantly working and in the last 36 hours to 48 hours, the whole issue has been resolved,” Surya said.

(With inputs from PTI)