Politics | Rahul’s Sunday dash and dance: Brisk start to Day 53 of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had an eventful Sunday morning, involving a sprint and a dance, on Day 53 of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently traversing through Telangana.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Twitter account shared a video of Gandhi sprinting along with kids who were walking along with him. Posting the video, the Yatra’s official account wrote, “Out for a marathon, but let’s sprint”. It added: “While we are walking, let’s bring up speed, let’s unite to bring together the country.”

Congress leaders were all praise for Gandhi. Youth Congress president Srinivas BV shared a photo of the leader mid-run on Twitter with the caption: “53rd Day | 1350+ KM | Energy Level (fire emoji).”

Former Union minister Milind Deora quoted former US president John F Kennedy. “Physical fitness is the basis for all other forms of excellence ~ JFK,” he tweeted.

In a video released on Gandhi’s YouTube channel on October 28, where he was seen interacting with the party’s leaders in Karnataka, the Congress leader talked about his fitness regimen. “At age 35-40, I used to run almost 10 km every day of my life, except for Saturday and Sunday,” he said, adding that dealing with “problems” while walking during the yatra involved “doing it consistently, little by little, in small amounts”.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders hit out at the video. Vishnu vardhan Reddy, the general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh wing of the BJP, said, “Good! Keep running. Seems no one can catch you on road and you can’t catch anyone in politics!”

A little later after his sprint, Gandhi, along with senior party leaders such as general secretary communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh and Telangana party chief and MP Revanth Reddy Anumala, was seen participating in a traditional dance of the Bathukamma festival of the state. Though the festival is observed during the Dussehra season, it was organised during the Yatra Sunday. Celebrated by women, the practice involves singing local devotional songs and moving in circles around flower arrangements. Gandhi and the others were seen trying to match the steps of the women.

The Yatra’s official account said, “This is the culture. This is India! Dedicated to the love of nature and man. The journey was colored in the colors of Bathukamma dance.”

Sharing the photo, the party’s official account quoted activist Nelson Mandela to say: “Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead.”

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “India presents such an enchanting mosaic of cultures. #BharatJodoYatra is celebrating this beautiful diversity every day. Today, @RahulGandhi and the Yatris danced to the beat of the traditional Bathukamma dance of Telangana, saluting the glorious cultural legacy of the region.”