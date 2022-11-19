Hashtag Politics | Tushar, Rahul as ‘Gandhi, Nehru once more’: Congress’s Yatra delight

AS MAHATMA Gandhi’s kin Tushar Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday — amidst heat on the Congress leader over his remarks on V D Savarkar — the party seized on the symbolism of the great-grandsons of the two freedom fighters walking together.

Many of them posted pictures of the two of them, along with those of Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru together, to underline the “connection”.

And since the Gandhi family is actually “Nehru-Gandhi” family, as its detractors point out, care was taken to get the order right for the great-grandsons: they were referred to as “Gandhi-Nehru”.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted: “Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi joined @RahulGandhi in #BharatJodoYatra in Buldhana district of Maharashtra… The sight of the great-grandsons of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru walking together was loaded with powerful symbolism.”

Rahul liked the post by the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Twitter handle @bharatjodo saying: “@TusharG, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi joined the #BharatJodoYatra and walked with @RahulGandhi. Following the path of Bapu is the only way to heal and unite the nation.”

Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson, Tushar Gandhi joined @RahulGandhi in #BharatJodoYatra in Buldhana district of Maharashtra today. The sight of the great grandsons of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru walking together was loaded with powerful symbolism. pic.twitter.com/mgKfGDv0zF — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 18, 2022

Krishna Allavaru, the joint secretary of the AICC, was among those who juxtaposed the photo of Rahul and Tushar walking hand in hand, with Nehru marching with Gandhi. “History repeats to strengthen India,” said the tweet. Posting a similar picture, the Indian Youth Congress said: “The Gandhi-Nehru legacy to strive for the nation continues.”

Gaurav Pandhi, a social media voice who is a new and surprise appointee to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s office, tweeted: “Some things never change — Bapu’s great-grandson @TusharG walking with Nehru’s great-grandson @RahulGandhi at the #BharatJodoYatra.”

Md Fujail Ahmed, Assam Pradesh Kisan Congress leader, posted: “History is witness – Gandhi-Nehru have always come together to save the country in crisis.”

The Tamil Nadu Congress Seva Dal tweeted: “The two bearers of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru’s ideology walked together, hand in hand and gave a message to the government that you may endanger democracy, but we will not allow it to end.”

Telangana Pradesh Congress Seva Dal took it one step further: “Call from the heart, Gandhi Nehru again.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Seva Dal said: “It is not possible when the country is in trouble and Gandhi-Nehru do not come out shoulder to shoulder.”

Even the Indian Overseas Congress took note, tweeting: “History repeats when two generations of Gandhi & Nehru once again come together to unite India!”