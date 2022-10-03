Hashtag Politics | Karnataka BJP’s ‘PFIBhagya’ campaign labels ex-CM Siddaramaiah as ‘Siddramullah’

The Karnataka BJP launched a QR code-based campaign on Monday to counter the Congress’s “PayCM” campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The saffron party’s campaign labelled Siddaramaiah, leader of the Opposition and former chief minister, as “Siddramullah”, and the QR code on the BJP poster directed people to http://www.pfibhagya.com, a webpage with eight newspaper clippings on Congress leaders’ statements about the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

“Saddened by the ban on PFI, Siddaramaiah did not participate in the padayatra with (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi and (KPCC president) D K Shivakumar on Saturday. Were you really sad Siddaramaiah? To know more about the association of Congress with jihadis scan the QR code,” the state BJP’s official Twitter handle tweeted.

With the hashtag #PFIBhagya, Revenue Minister R Ashok released a poster featuring an image of Siddaramaiah dressed as Tipu Sultan. He accused Siddaramaiah of withdrawing 170 cases involving 1,600 PFI members in Shivamogga and Mysuru.

“Siddaramaiah’s Congress government withdrew these cases involving anti-national elements,” he said.

“Bhagya” referred to the various government schemes such as Anna Bhagya and Krishi Bhagya that were initiated during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as chief minister.

The campaign was in response to the “PayCM” campaign, in which posters with a logo resembling that of the digital payments company Paytm and a QR code showing Bommai were found plastered on walls and at bus stops in September. The code, when scanned, directed people to the http://www.40percentsarkara.com website launched by the Congress.

The “anti-corruption” campaign continued during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.