scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Hashtag Politics | Indian leaders celebrate Rishi Sunak’s roots: ‘Wheel of fortune has turned’

Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy. The couple have two daughters – Krishna, 11, and Anoushka, 9.

Rishi SunakNew UK PM Rishi Sunak, who handled the economy during the pandemic under PM Boris Johnson, is a practising Hindu. (PTI)

As Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s first Prime Minister of colour amid a worsening economic crisis, there were ripples of celebration in India too, remembering his Indian roots.

One of the first politicians in India to congratulate Sunak was Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, who said he was looking forward to working closely with Sunak on global issues and implementing the 2030 roadmap for India-UK relations. Extending Diwali wishes, Modi also described Sunak as a ‘living bridge’ of the Indian community in Britain.

Track live updates |liveRishi Sunak, UK Politics Live Updates: Sunak becomes UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Congratulating the first Indian-origin UK PM, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Britain, which ruled India for more than 150 years, would never have expected such a big development. “Today, Indians have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely,” news agency PTI quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy also expressed happiness and said he is confident that Sunak will be able to revive Britain’s economy.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader recalled Sunak’s Karnataka connection, and said, “Hearty congratulations to Sri @RishiSunak, senior Conservative party leader & Britain’s Prime Minister elect. He is connected to our Karnataka. I am overwhelmed with the election of Sri Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys founder Sri N R Narayanamurthy & Smt Sudha Murty.”

Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy. The couple have two daughters – Krishna, 11, and Anoushka, 9.

immigration image
Don't miss |Why Rishi Sunak’s elevation as UK PM is a reason of pride for both India and Pakistan

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated Sunak saying he is taking over the responsibility at a time when the whole of Europe is going through a difficult time. “I have met him (Sunak) personally. He is a highly competent person,” the Karnataka MP said. Chandrasekhar didn’t forget to share a picture of both of them together on Twitter.

“I feel it is a proud moment because Rishi Sunak hails from India. I wish him every success.” Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads

Sunak, who handled the economy during the pandemic under PM Boris Johnson, is a practising Hindu. He took the oath on Gita during oath-taking as a Member of Parliament. He has also shared pictures of celebrating Diwali, and visiting temples during Janmashtami on his social media.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 04:31:15 pm
Next Story

‘Trashion’ designer displays latest art at Sydney beach exhibition

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement