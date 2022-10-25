Hashtag Politics | Indian leaders celebrate Rishi Sunak’s roots: ‘Wheel of fortune has turned’

As Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s first Prime Minister of colour amid a worsening economic crisis, there were ripples of celebration in India too, remembering his Indian roots.

Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

One of the first politicians in India to congratulate Sunak was Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, who said he was looking forward to working closely with Sunak on global issues and implementing the 2030 roadmap for India-UK relations. Extending Diwali wishes, Modi also described Sunak as a ‘living bridge’ of the Indian community in Britain.

Congratulating the first Indian-origin UK PM, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Britain, which ruled India for more than 150 years, would never have expected such a big development. “Today, Indians have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely,” news agency PTI quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Hearty Congartulations to Sri @RishiSunak , senior Conservative party leader & Britain’s Prime Minister elect. He is connected to our Karnataka. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/k4U7e33YP4 — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) October 24, 2022

Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy also expressed happiness and said he is confident that Sunak will be able to revive Britain’s economy.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader recalled Sunak’s Karnataka connection, and said, “Hearty congratulations to Sri @RishiSunak, senior Conservative party leader & Britain’s Prime Minister elect. He is connected to our Karnataka. I am overwhelmed with the election of Sri Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys founder Sri N R Narayanamurthy & Smt Sudha Murty.”

Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy. The couple have two daughters – Krishna, 11, and Anoushka, 9.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated Sunak saying he is taking over the responsibility at a time when the whole of Europe is going through a difficult time. “I have met him (Sunak) personally. He is a highly competent person,” the Karnataka MP said. Chandrasekhar didn’t forget to share a picture of both of them together on Twitter.

Congratulations and Best wishes on your new responsbilty as @10DowningStreet @RishiSunak 💐🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/byaM9tjcP3 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) October 24, 2022

“I feel it is a proud moment because Rishi Sunak hails from India. I wish him every success.” Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said.

Sunak, who handled the economy during the pandemic under PM Boris Johnson, is a practising Hindu. He took the oath on Gita during oath-taking as a Member of Parliament. He has also shared pictures of celebrating Diwali, and visiting temples during Janmashtami on his social media.