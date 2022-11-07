In a video of a “candid conversation” released Monday on Congress’s official social media platforms, former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi can be seen asking a group of fellow yatris which member of the Opposition they would like to invite to the Yatra.“Amit Shah” responds a Congress leader. “Smriti Irani”, says another yatri, adding: “so she (Irani) looks at all the placards against cylinder price rise and gets some sense of the suffering of the common people”.

In the six-minute video clip titled “Bhagat Singh, breakups and BJP leaders”, Rahul can be seen chatting with the “Bhagat Singh” group of the yatris, who have organised themselves into different small divisions to walk the yatra. Congress leader and former student activist Kanhaiya Kumar can also be seen engaging in the conversation, along with yatris from various parts of the country such as Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

When Rahul asks which member of the Opposition would the party workers like to invite to the yatra, Kanhaiya replies: “Amit Shah should come and walk for 25 kilometres”. A yatri adds, “We have been calling him”. Rahul responds: “You are calling to disturb him”.

Anulekha Boosa, a yatri from Telangana, says: “We have to call Smriti Irani so that she looks at all the placards against the cylinder price rise and gets some sense of the suffering of the common people.”

The MP can be seen asking why the group has chosen the name “Bhagat Singh”. The yatris respond that the leader stood for “freedom”; “revolution” “ideology”, adding that Singh was “young, rebellious and free”.

They then proceed to talk about the difficulties during the Yatra. Roshan Lal Bhittu, a Congress worker from Maharashtra, recalls an incident where a woman in Karnataka had given Rahul a cup of tea “as she felt that Rahul Gandhi is in pain”.

Rahul replies: “Agar dard nahi ho raha hai, it is ineffective (If there is no pain, it is ineffective. It has got to have a sense of tapasya or struggle in it”. Kanhaiya says that the yatra made him realise “what the labourers walking home felt during the lockdown”.

The conversation then moves to the RSS and what “ their definition of India is”. The yatris say the RSS believes in a “social order” and add that “when there is a fight, the RSS sees what religion, caste they (people) are from”.

Rahul then goes on to talk about the laws and policies passed by the Congress administration, including MNREGA, bank nationalisation, the Right to Education Act, and the Right to Information Act, and says: “Hum Hindustan ki janta ko power dete hai (We give power to the people).

He adds: “The BJP thinks development is like a “prasad to be given to people. If you ask for more, you will get punished”.

The group then talks of the phone networks at the yatra sites. “The jammer’s must have a lesser band. People will get divorced, break-ups will happen,” says a laughing Kanhaiya.

“This is no jammer. I told them not to use it. The problem is that there are 300 people there and we all use smartphones. That’s why the network is getting loaded. Hence, the reception issues,” Rahul replies before finally saying that yatra has been a “life-changing experience”.