Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Hashtag Politics | Congress takes on Mansukh Mandaviya over Covid letter: ‘Aim is to disturb Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asks why the party is being singled out when Covid protocols were “not followed” at PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Tripura on December 18.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (file)
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday drew a strong reaction from the Congress after he urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be adhered to. Mandaviya wrote to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday after three MPs — PP Chaudhary, Nihal Chand, and Devji Patel — requested him that Covid protocols, including the use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those vaccinated be allowed to participate.

On Wednesday morning, Gehlot responded to the minister in a series of tweets, accusing the BJP of attempting to suppress the groundswell of support for the Congress that the Yatra had generated. “The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan concluded on the morning of December 21, but the BJP and the Modi government are so scared of the huge crowd that gathered here that the Union Health Minister is writing a letter on December 20 to Mr Rahul Gandhi to follow the Covid protocol in Rajasthan,” the CM wrote.

Gehlot went on to say, “This clearly shows that BJP’s aim is to disturb the Bharat Jodo Yatra, fearing the increasing public support. Two days ago the Prime Minister held a rally in Tripura where no Covid protocol was followed. During the second wave of Covid, the PM addressed huge rallies in Bengal. If the purpose of the Union Health Minister was not political, then his concern is justified, then he should have written the first letter to the prime minister.”

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera accused the government of selectively picking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said the BJP was organising yatras in Karnataka and Rajasthan, and asked if Mandaviya had sent letters to their organisers too.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also took aim at the ruling party. “I want to ask the BJP, ‘Did PM Modi follow Covid protocols during Gujarat Polls?’ I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public’s attention,” ANI quoted Chowdhury as saying.

His fellow party MP Karti Chidambaram said, “I haven’t seen the letter but what are the Covid protocols today? We don’t seem to be having any enforceable Covid protocols in any other public gatherings. Why this sudden attention to Bharat Jodo Yatra if not that it is rankling the BJP?”

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 03:30:29 pm
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

