Hashtag Politics | ‘Chanakya’ to ‘mother to BJP workers’, ‘work in cooperatives’ to ‘nation’s progress’: B’day wishes for Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party colleagues in wishing Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday, praising him for his “commendable work” and wishing him a long and healthy life.

Among the wishes by other BJP leaders, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s one particularly stood out as he posted an old photograph of Amit Shah and PM Modi, saying that the Union Home Minister has always stood by the PM’s side and been pivotal in the rise of the BJP.

Having been firmly by the side of New India’s key architect Shri @narendramodi Ji for decades, Shri @AmitShah Ji has been pivotal in the rise of BJP. As HM he has steered India’s internal security to new high. I wish Adarniya Amit Ji a very Happy Birthday. Be blessed always. pic.twitter.com/9wEucBsqie — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 22, 2022

“Having been firmly by the side of New India’s key architect Shri Narendra Modi ji for decades, Shri Amit Shah ji has been pivotal in the rise of the BJP. As HM, he has steered India’s internal security to new high,” Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote.

“Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.

Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2022

Calling him a “Karamyogi”, Smriti Irani said: “Happy birthday to the honorable Home Minister of the country, dedicated to the nation, Karmayogi, the inspiration of crores of workers, respected @AmitShah ji. I wish you long life and good health.” She also shared an old picture of the Union Home Minister of his early days in politics.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who recently joined the BJP, while wishing Shah, said that his “commitment towards upliftment and empowerment of every single citizen of our country is an inspiration for everyone.”

Warm birthday greetings to HM Shri @AmitShah ji. Your commitment towards upliftment and empowerment of every single citizen of our country is an inspiration for everyone. Praying for your long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/Dq70ya4zJD — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 22, 2022

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said that Shah is “tough to opponents but soft as a mother to karyakartas”.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Bhupendra Yadav and several other BJP ministers and leaders too wished Amit Shah on the occasion.

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री श्री @AmitShah को जन्मदिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ। हर दायित्व को बड़ी कुशलता से निभाने में वे सिद्धहस्त हैं। भारत की आंतरिक सुरक्षा को और अधिक मज़बूत बनाने के लिए वे बड़ी कर्मठता से काम कर रहे हैं। मैं उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं दीर्घायु होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 22, 2022

Among the non-BJP voices, interestingly, was YSRCP leaders who, too, wished the Union Home Minister on his birthday. “Wishing Hon’ble Home Minister of India, Shri. @AmitShah Ji on his Birthday. May Lord Venkateswara bless him with a long and healthy life. Incharge of India’s security along with @NarendraModi, I can say with certainty that India is much safer now,” Vijayasai Reddy V tweeted.

Wishing Hon’ble Home Minister of India, Shri. @AmitShah Ji on his Birthday. May Lord Venkateswara bless him with a long and healthy life. Incharge of India’s security along with @NarendraModi, I can say with certainty that India is much safer now. pic.twitter.com/ZY2Bmxh5jD — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) October 22, 2022

K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju was another leader from the party to wish Shah. This comes at a time with the Andhra Pradesh polls round the corner.

Besides politicians, Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh, too, wished him on his birthday. “Warm birthday greetings to our honourable Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji. A determined leader and an astute adminstrator, you have taken great efforts in making India a safer and a stronger nation. My best wishes for your health and happiness,” Mithali wrote on Twitter.

Warm birthday greetings to our honourable Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji. A determined leader and an astute adminstrator, you have taken great efforts in making India a safer and a stronger nation. My best wishes for your health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/UblhYzZVst — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 22, 2022

A close associate of Modi for more than three decades, Shah is credited with launching the saffron party’s massive expansion drive after he became its president in 2014 and is considered a key strategist behind its unprecedented electoral success since then.