‘Isteefa nahin lenge’: Khattar digs in heels amid disquiet in BJP over minister Sandeep Singh

“Isteefa nahin lenge, nahin lenge isteefa (We shall not seek his resignation),” Haryana’s BJP Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar insisted in the state Assembly as its budget session commenced Monday. He was responding to loud and persistent protests by the Opposition, led by Leader of Opposition and ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, which demanded that the government sack Sandeep Singh, the former Olympian and Indian hockey team captain who is a minister in the state.

On December 31 last year, the Chandigarh Police had lodged an FIR against Sandeep on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, after receiving a complaint in this regard from a junior women’s athlete coach. Calling the allegations baseless, Sandeep has moved a representation to the Haryana Police claiming that he was being falsely implicated in the criminal case on which Haryana Police has already constituted a SIT that is conducting its own probe.

Since then, he has been keeping a low profile, citing ill-health. In fact, he continues to remain absent from the ongoing budget session. “He continues to send his medical certificate to the House, but what is his ailment? Is he admitted in any hospital?” senior Congress leader and former education minister Geeta Bhukkal told The Indian Express, even as several BJP leaders threw their weight behind the former hockey player, calling him innocent until proven guilty.

But sources in the BJP told The Indian Express that with protests against Sandeep spreading, there is disquiet among the party’s senior state leaders, some of whom want to distance the party from Sandeep, who continues to retain his Minister of State for Printing and Stationery portfolio, even though the government had swiftly divested him of the Sports and Youth Affairs department. In fact, the BJP also did not invite him to its national executive conclave in New Delhi or its state executive meeting in Bhiwani.

BJP’s state president Om Prakash Dhankar said, “We’ve told him [Sandeep Singh] that he has not been invited to the Bhiwani meeting. Chandigarh Police should submit its investigation report. A delay is taking place in getting this report. It should be submitted immediately.”

But the Opposition is not convinced. Bhupinder Singh Hooda told the The Indian Express: “When the BJP’s state president has openly said that Sandeep Singh is not invited to the party’s executive meeting until the investigation against him is concluded and he is proven innocent, why is the CM not seeking his resignation? At least, the minister should resign on moral ground. Once he comes out clean, he can very well be reinducted into the cabinet or whichever position the government wants to give him. How can a fair and impartial probe be conducted while he continues to be a minister?”

A party source revealed why the state government is backing Singh, saying “Not only is he an eminent sportsperson, he’s also the only Sikh face in the Cabinet. Also, he is technically not guilty till the investigation is concluded, especially when there is an element of doubt in the accusations, what with Singh having moved a parallel complaint that is being probed by Haryana Police. Also, the BJP is not known to succumb to pressure, especially the Opposition’s pressure.”

But unease is spreading within the BJP, because the protests are not restricted to the Assembly involving the Opposition any longer. On Republic Day, Sandeep faced protests in his own constituency of Pehowa, where he had gone as the chief guest to unfurl the national flag. The R-Day celebration was marred by unruly scenes and sloganeering, led by NCP leader Sonia Doohan.

“Now, even the khaps across the state are seeking Sandeep Singh’s resignation. And here we have a Chief Minister who is adamant. It clearly shows how the state government, the Chief Minister himself and the state police, are all protecting the minister,” said Bhukkal.