Motormouth meets his match: Haryana home minister gulps down Union home minister snub

On Thursday, firebrand Haryana home minister Anil Vij, one of the seniormost BJP leaders in the state, found himself in an unpleasant situation, when Union home minister Amit Shah snubbed him — rather, forced Vij to cut down his speech — during an event organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs at Surajkund in Haryana.

It could well be the first time that someone had rebuked the 69-yr-old Vij in full public view. Known for his “on-the-spot” redressal of grievances brought forth by a complainant, in which he doesn’t even spare any official irrespective of his/her rank, Vij has a penchant for courting controversy.

Also Read | BJP strengthens Khattar’s hand with effusive praise even as Anil Vij is cut down to size

Called “Dabbang”, “Gabbar”, etc in Haryana’s political circles, Vij is known for not staying in a government accommodation allocated to ministers. Instead, the bachelor lives at his home in Shashtri Colony of Ambala Cantonment, the constituency he represents. Here, he holds Janta Darbars (public grievance hearing sessions) at least twice a week. He is also among the permanent invitees to the BJP national executive.

Born on March 15, 1953, in Ambala Cantonment, Vij completed his schooling from Banarasi Dass High School in 1968 and graduated from the science stream of Sanatan Dharam College in 1972. After this, he worked in a nationalised bank for a few years, from where, over four decades ago, he shifted to politics wearing the mantle of honesty. Over the years, though, he has come to be known for his eccentricities and his critical opinion about events across the country.

The outspoken Vij hasn’t even shied from locking horns in public with his cabinet colleague and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on several occasions. Be it in seeking the transfer of an Intelligence chief, or seeking the CID portfolio for himself, or other issues, Vij has been quite open in expressing his opinion, and is known for mincing no words when it comes to attacking political opponents or critics.

Participants of the chintan shivir greet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event in Surajkund, Haryana, on Thursday. (PTI) Participants of the chintan shivir greet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event in Surajkund, Haryana, on Thursday. (PTI)

In the past, his tweets have resulted in several controversies. In some cases, even the party had to distance itself from his tweets, terming it as his personal opinion.

Earlier this month on the day the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the hijab ban case in Karnataka, Vij said he feels “[Muslim] women were [expected to be] covered up so that the men don’t develop ill intentions. It means the fault lies with [the Muslim] men. They should keep their intentions in check. Today voice has been raised against hijab all over the world and it should be accepted. Women in Iran are burning hijab, voices being raised in France. It is voice of the hour. Let women wear what they wish.” Earlier on Twitter, Vij wrote that men who could not control their excitement upon seeing women, forced the latter to wear hijab.

Advertisement

When it comes to name-calling on Twitter, it is difficult to beat Vij. In a 2019 tweet, he likened West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to “Tadaka” (mythological demoness) for not allowing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter to land in the state for a rally. There is hardly any politician in the rival camp who hasn’t been a target of his barbs. Rahul Gandhi, Vij tweeted earlier in 2019, was the ‘Nipah virus’.

“Hooda rajneeti ke joker hain”, “Shashi Tharoor behooda aadmi hai, shakal aur akal se veh Hindustani nahi lagte”, “Rahul Gandhi ne Surjewala ko heera samjha tha, koyla nikla”, “Mahagathbandhan ek rajneetik kachra”, “Navjot Sidhu ke gale mein Pakistani zeher bhar gaya hai, zeher ka ilaaz 108 baar Bharat Mata ki jai bol kar hoga”…. these are just a few of his tweets from the past.

Recently, reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s comments that ‘the population Muslims in India is declining’, Vij had tweeted, “If it is so, that’s a very good thing. Drop it further and bring it down to hum do humare do.”

Advertisement

Vij also recently claimed that the freedom struggle of 1857 started from Ambala before Meerut, called Congress’s presidential election “merely an exercise to choose a remote control of Gandhi family”, called the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “Lakshmi ka pujari”.

Talking about his tweets, the five-time MLA had earlier told The Indian Express: “Jo deserve karta hai, use main wahi title deta soon (I call people what they deserve to to be called)”.

However, on this occasion, he probably realised he had met his match. Reacting to news reports about Amit Shah’s snub, Vij on Saturday said, “I was aware that I was allocated five minutes to speak, but since there was no slot for a speaker representing Haryana, I thought I could raise other issues pertaining to our state in my address. It is routine for the chairperson of an event to interrupt speakers. There were other speakers too, who were interrupted. Amit Shah is my leader and I have grown up learning from the leaders.”