scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill now fails Centre test twice, but state not deterred

Oppn says the law may be used to tap phones, go after political rivals; slams 'ill-conceived' legislation

Written by Varinder Bhatia | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 13, 2022 7:16:49 pm
The Bill was first passed by the Haryana Assembly in 2019, and then 2020. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File)

For the second time in two years, the Manohar Lal Khattar government had to withdraw the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill on August 8, following objections raised by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Bill was first passed by the Haryana Assembly in 2019, and then 2020. While the Opposition has raised serious apprehensions regarding the provisions, the BJP-JJP government managed to get it cleared in the Assembly both times due to the strength of its numbers.

Also Read |Haryana Vidhan Sabha monsoon session day 1: Not just Haryana MLAs, those from Punjab & Delhi too received threats, probe on, says Vij

While announcing the withdrawal of the Bill in the Vidhan Sabha on August 8, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, “Certain provisions… were found in conflict with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985 (Act 61 of 1985), by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue.”

Vij said the Union Home Ministry had asked the Governor to consider withdrawing the Bill and submit a fresh one after “duly incorporating the suggestions” of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

Returning the Bill the first time, in 2020, the Centre had raised objections to the provisions pertaining to “phone interception and its authorisation” in the legislation. The Union government had said that provisions to intercept phones already existed under the Indian Telegraph Act and Information Technology Act.

Subsequently, the Haryana government had tabled a revised Bill without the provisions pertaining to phone interception.

The Opposition has expressed concerns that the Bill does not have enough checks to ensure it is not misused by the government to settle scores with its political rivals.

Advertisement
Don't Miss |Drug-menace issue rocks assembly, Vij vows action

Objecting to the Haryana government’s repeated attempts to introduce the Bill – it has said it would again introduce it, after addressing the Centre’s concerns — Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said: “There is no logic in introducing such a Bill. There are already several provisions under several Acts to curb and control organised crime. The fact is that the law and order situation in the state has completely gone out of the government’s hands. They are bringing such Bills only to create a public perception.”

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Hooda called the Khattar government a “U-turn government”. “This Bill is also one of the attempts made by the government without application of mind. The provisions that the government wants to introduce already exist in Central Acts, be it the Indian Telegraph Act or NDPS Act. Now, when the Union Ministry has pointed this out, the government has had to withdraw it,” he said.

Also in Political Pulse |To nip anti-incumbency in the bud, Haryana CM Khattar on sant politics overdrive

Congress leader B B Batra said the rejection by the Centre twice showed that the government had not applied its mind and was bringing such laws in a haste “without thoroughly studying the provisions and objectives”.

Advertisement

Expressing apprehension of misuse of the Bill to tap phones of political opponents, senior Congress leader Karan Dalal said: “The spirit behind all such kinds of new legislation is not right. If the government’s intentions are above board, they can curtail lawlessness, organised crime etc under present laws too. There are sufficient provisions under the IPC, CrPC, NDPS etc… But, through such new legislation, the government is trying to arm-twist political rivals and use it as a threatening tool against them, especially during polls.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Dalal added that what was needed was strengthening of the investigation and prosecution system to ensure convictions. “Police reforms need to be brought in to break the chain of organised crime. Political interference in police functioning is quite high in Haryana. There are high chances of misuse of police machinery through such legislation now.”

Stressing the need for such a law, the government has cited “the emerging situation of organised crime in the state”. “Such a strong legislation will also suitably empower the police in a lawful manner to take strong and deterrent, but lawful, action against the criminals. Special provisions also need to be enacted for forfeiture of the property acquired from proceeds of crimes and to create a provision for special courts and special prosecutors for handling the trials of offences under this Act.”

Must Read |Singed by farm law protests, BJP-JJP govt fears flames of common village land row

On the law failing the Centre’s scrutiny twice, Vij said: “There are certain technical objections raised by the Union ministry. We shall address those and bring in a fresh Bill. I have already told the Home Department to study the observations made and prepare a revised version.”

The Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill is similar to legislation passed by states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh too have attempted to bring in such legislation, but have failed to get presidential assent. The Gujarat Bill was rejected multiple times before eventually getting presidential assent.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 06:54:06 pm

Most Popular

1

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

2

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP...
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP...
Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill now fails Centre test twice, but ...
Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill now fails Centre test twice, but ...
What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Revisiting some of Salman Rushdie's most memorable novels

Revisiting some of Salman Rushdie's most memorable novels

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
JEE Main, NEET to be merged with CUET for students' benefit: UGC chief

JEE Main, NEET to be merged with CUET for students' benefit: UGC chief

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement