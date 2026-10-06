Harsimrat Badal: ‘I have not signalled Akali Dal, BJP alliance for Punjab polls’

With the Assembly elections in Punjab just over four months away, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s lone MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal is holding at least three meetings a day as she leads her party’s women-focused Mawan Dhiyan Insaaf Yatra against drugs across the state.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the four-time Bathinda MP spoke about the drug problem in the state, her party’s vision for Punjab, speculations surrounding her entry into state politics, and the buzz about the SAD-BJP alliance, among other issues. Excerpts:

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*Your anti-drug campaign, which is focused on women affected by the drug problem, is in contrast to the AAP’s Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana. Does this make your outreach difficult?

I do not intend to compete with anyone through my programme, which is about feeling the pain of women who are worst-affected by the drug menace in Punjab. Women tell me that they are scared to send their children to schools and colleges.

The AAP government’s scheme (Mawan Dhiyan Satkar financial aid scheme for women) is mere symbolism. Instead of providing an aid of Rs 60,000 over a five-year period, they started the scheme just six months before the polls.

Women affected by drugs are attending my programmes voluntarily.

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*Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann blames the previous SAD-BJP government’s tenure between 2007 and 2017 for the drug problem…

When we were in power, drugs were not being sold openly on the streets of Punjab nor were youngsters seen with syringe-poked arms. The AAP is just trying to defame the BJP-SAD tenure but the fact remains that chitta (heroin) is being sold like toffees in Punjab today.

Complainants in cases of drugs are being threatened and punished rather than the suppliers of drugs. We often find policemen accused of selling heroin. There is a nexus between drug suppliers and the police. How can someone who was in power 10 years ago be responsible for today’s problems?

*The CM often takes a dig at Nanhi Chhan, your NGO which also campaigns against drugs. What is your reaction?

Nanhi Chhan is very close to my heart. I started it decades ago at a time when I was not involved in active politics. I have empowered over 14,000 women through the NGO.

With regard to Mann’s criticism, what else can I expect from a “Guru Dokhi” (anti-Guru) CM, who has not empowered a single woman… His speeches show how much he respects women. While I brought AIIMS to Bathinda, he has not brought a single project for the state during his tenure.

*What is Mawan Dhiyan Di Fauj campaign that you have now launched?

Mawan Dhiyan Di Fauj is to identify drug traffickers and their god-fathers across the state. We will empower our women to become the catalysts of change. I have released a form and it would be distributed in every village. I urge women to fill the form… and become active volunteers in this movement. Women should record all acts of drug trafficking around them with names of the traffickers and peddlers as well as those who were patronising them. The forms would be forwarded to a special anti-drug task force headed by a woman DGP for speedy action against the culprits when the SAD govt will come to power.

*What is your response to the buzz that your political activity has increased in Punjab as you may enter state politics and could be projected as the SAD’s CM face?

These are rumours being spread by our rivals. I have always been in the state as I belong to a regional party. We understand the pain of Punjab and Punjabis. This is my state.

So far, I have covered 14 Assembly constituencies through my yatra and will cover more in the coming weeks.

*What are your views on the possible alliance between the SAD and the BJP for the Punjab elections?

Contrary to perception, I have not given any indication about this possible alliance. When asked (in August) by our constituency in-charge of Longowal about an educational institution in the area, I had just said if the SAD comes to power, the constituency will see development.

I was just referring to former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s abilities to get projects for Punjab through his goodwill irrespective of who was ruling at the Centre. My statement was misinterpreted.

*How do you see SAD’s chances in the 2027 Assembly polls?

The Congress won in 2017 after being out of power for 10 years. I firmly believe that public support can bring SAD to power this time as people no longer want Delhi to govern them. Ours is a party of Punjabis and for Punjabis.