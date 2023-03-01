Hardik Patel asks his first question in the House, on a BJP govt policy

During Question Hour in the Budget Session of the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday, BJP MLA Hardik Patel asked his first question, a supplementary, in the House. It was to the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government on whether it was willing to “show generosity” and take under its wing schools that were 75-100 years’ old, of heritage value, and in poor financial health – Speaker Shankar Chaudhary appreciated Hardik’s query, calling it “a good question”.

The Gujarat government has been trying to bring down the number of financially unviable schools.

It was the second instance in a month that the former Patidar quota agitation leader and first-time MLA had taken up issues questioning a state government policy.

With its highest-ever majority in the Gujarat Assembly, of 156 of 182 seats, the BJP has brute strength in the House. The Congress is a distant second at 17 MLAs.

On February 20, Hardik had written to Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, questioning the change in ‘fair average quality (FAQ)’ parameters for native cotton varieties grown in a few area, including in his constituency Viramgam in Ahmedabad district, calling it “exploitation” of farmers.

Two other BJP MLAs, Ketan Inamdar from Savli in Vadodara district and Kishore Kanani from Varachha in Surat (also a Patidar), have similarly been raising questions regarding decisions of the Bhupendra Patel government.

Inamdar recently sat on a “token protest” outside the Baroda Dairy, alleging corruption in its running and demanding “justice for cattle rearers”, prompting the head of the dairy board to resign. Kanani wrote a letter to the government in January, complaining of delay in the disbursement of loans to be given to students going to study abroad under a government scheme.

Farmers in several Gujarat districts grow native cotton varieties which are long-duration crops not requiring much irrigation apart from rains, and not needing fertilisers or pesticides, and hence fully organic. In his letter to the Agriculture Minister, Hardik said that the long-settled FAQ parameters for these cotton varieties, also called kala kapas, had now been changed, and traders were paying less and not on time to the farmers.

BJP state president C R Paatil has backed Inamdar in spite of the protest he is leading. After Inamdar accused the Baroda Dairy board of several irregularities, including “corruption of Rs 37.27 lakh” in the purchase of some equipment, its vice-chairman and in-charge chairman G B Solanki resigned. He said he had quit to “end the chaos” and wanted the “dairy to function to its maximum capacity”. The board is yet to accept his resignation.

Inamdar has led a series of agitations of milk producers against the Baroda Dairy since September 2021, with BJP state chief Paatil time and again showing his support to him, bringing the in-house rivalry in the open. Other BJP MLAs such as Akshay Patel of Karjan and Shailesh Mehta of Dabhoi have also supported Inamdar.

On February 25, Paatil, attending an event in Vadodara, hailed Inamdar as a “dhuandhar (heavyweight) MLA”, “speaking in the interest of pashupalaks (cattle rearers)”.

BJP leaders argue that the spats over the dairy should not be seen as “party oriented”. “There is merit in the issues raised by Inamdar and he has the support of like-minded MLAs. C R Paatil has spoken to both the groups,” one of them said.

Apart from delayed student loans, Varachha MLA Kanani has taken up “traffic congestion” in Surat, forcing a decision to restrict timings of luxury buses. It is also seen as a fallout of the cold war among groups within the BJP.