HashtagPolitics | Hardik joins in as BJP, Shiv Sena pay tributes to Savarkar on his anniv

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders paid tribute to V D Savarkar on his birth anniversary Saturday, hailing him as “the hardworking son of Mother Bharti ” to “great patron and saint of Hindu assertion”, among those who joined the party was the Shiv Sena and former Congress leader from Gujarat Hardik Patel.

In his message alongside a video tribute on Twitter, that included portions of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s speech on Savarkar, PM Modi called him “the hardworking son of Mother Bharti”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s tweet in Hindi called Savarkar’s life a “classic example of how one can live for the country with rashtra bhakti (patriotism) in every particle of the body”, adding that his life “gives us continuing inspiration and strength”.

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Lok Sabha MP from Udupi Chikamagalur in Karnataka, called Savarkar the “great patron and saint of Hindu assertion”. She added: “He had instilled revolutionary zeal in Indians & fright in Britishers with his book ‘The Indian War of Independence 1857.’ We draw inspiration from his notion of Hindutva.”

P C Mohan, Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, also shared a video of Vajpayee talking about Savarkar. In his caption, he called Savarkar “an epitome of sacrifice”, and said that the leader’s “efforts towards uniting India through #Hindutva shines bright” in “collective memory”. Mohan also shared a poster of the film Swatantraveer Savarkar, a biopic starring Randeep Hooda as Savarkar.

“I am not afraid of Muslims. I am not afraid of Britishers. But I am afraid of #Hindus, against #Hinduism.” I bow to #VeerSavarkar on his Jayanti. He was an epitome of sacrifice. His efforts towards uniting India through #Hindutva shines bright in our eternal collective memory. pic.twitter.com/IbvFJxmJQW — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) May 28, 2022

BJP Punjab leader and spokesperson Gaurav Goel issued a series of tweets to mark the Hindu Mahasabha leader’s birth anniversary. In one tweet in Hindi, he said: “If we ever want to live life with self-respect as a Hindu nation, then we have every right. And that nation will be established in the name of Hindu rashtra, if not in this generation, then in the next generation, but the nation will be Hindu.”

He also said that Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport “should be renamed Vinayak Damodar Savarkar International airport”.

Devendra Fadnavis, former Maharashtra CM, in his tweet in Marathi, said: “Birthday salutations to Vinayak Damodar Savarkarji, the revolutionary hero and freedom fighter who fought for the motherland with all his heart despite enduring endless torment, burning the fire of Hindutva!”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet and Facebook post that “Veer Savarkar was the epitome of courage, determination and sacrifice”, calling the role he played in the freedom struggle “inspiring”.

Hardik Patel, who resigned from the Congress on May 18, also commemorated Savarkar. He tweeted: “Remembering the virtuous son of Bharat Mata, the ardent nationalist and great thinker Shri Vinayak Damodar ‘Veer’ Savarkar ji on his birth anniversary.”

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray shared a picture of him garlanding Savarkar’s portrait. His son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray also tweeted on the occasion: “Tribute to Swantantryaver Vinayak Damodar Savarkar”.

Savarkar’s “scientific thinking” and “staunch nationalism” continue to be an inspiration for the country, Thackeray noted in an official press release. “He was a litterateur, a powerful orator, a good organizer who waged a war against British rule. His scientific thinking and staunch nationalism are an inspiration,” he said.

Shadab Chauhan, the spokesperson of the Peace Party in Uttar Pradesh, tweeted in Hindi: “Savarkar means coward, Savarkar means broker of British, Savarkar means traitor, Savarkar means enemy of freedom, Savarkar means informer leaking information of freedom fighters… honoring Savarkar was an insult to freedom fighters who gave their lives but did not accept slavery”.