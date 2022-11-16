‘Hardik a fighter-leader’: BJP leaders effusive in praise as Viramgam candidate files nomination

BJP leader Hardik Patel, who was the face of the Patidar reservation agitation in 2015-’16, filed his nomination papers for the coming Assembly elections from the Viramgam constituency in Ahmedabad district on Tuesday, with the party praising his maturity and calling him a “fighter-leader”. Hardik released a manifesto for the constituency in the form of an “affidavit”, underlining his promise to get district status for Viramgam.

Before filing the nomination, Hardik addressed a public meeting in Viramgam town. Fellow BJP leader Alpesh Thakor, who too is from the region like him, attended the event along with senior party leaders such as Union Minister Mahendra Munjapara, state BJP general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela, and former Viramgam MLAs Vajubhai Dodiya, Tejashreeben Patel and Pragjibhai Patel. Several local religious leaders were also present on the stage to shower their blessings on Hardik.

In his address at the event, Hardik said, “Today, not only me but three lakh people of Viramgam constituency are going to file their nomination. We are filing this nomination not to make a BJP candidate win or to defeat the Opposition candidate but for the victory of the people of Viramgam who have been deprived of development (for the past 10 years.”

Among the other promises in Hardik’s constituency manifesto are the creation of a modern sports complex, the redevelopment of the historic Munsar and Gangasar lakes on the lines of Ahmedabad’s Kankaria lake, the establishment of arts, commerce, and science colleges, building a proper sewerage network like Ahmedabad, a government library, irrigation water for the people of Nal-kantho, and a board exam centre in Nal-kantho. Hardik said that if elected, he would use his monthly salary of Rs 1.25 lakh for cattle pounds and education and social work in the constituency.

During his speech, Hardik also referred to some purported comments that sections of the media made about Viramgam being a difficult seat for a BJP candidate and said, “God gives difficulties only to those who have the strength to fight against those difficulties.”

Alpesh Thakor, who is from Endla village in Viramgam, referred to Hardik as a fighter. Alpesh, who belongs to the Other Backward Class (OBC) Thakor community, became a well-known figure in 2015 as a critic of Hardik’s Patidar agitation.

“Last time, you elected an MLA (Congress’s Lakhabhai Bharwad) whom all refer to as a gentleman. That is fine. But a people’s leader must be a fighter who can give voice to people’s issues. He should always be toiling for your development. And you cannot get a better candidate than Hardik Patel here,” Alpesh said.

He added, “I am here to request you all to not indulge in caste-based politics and try to make BJP victorious which is doing politics of development, nationalism … I want to tell the farmers that I know Hardik’s power … He is a fighter-leader, you will never have to wait for water or seeds.”

Pradipsinh Vaghela said when the 29-year-old Hardik joined the BJP people wondered if he would be able to work with the party’s workers. “When Hardik, the youngest candidate, joined the BJP, all were thinking about how will he work among all the (BJP) workers. Today, I am saying it proudly that Hardik Patel has won the love and affection of the (BJP) workers of Viramgam. It is his maturity.”

After the public meeting, Hardik proceeded to the Viramgam Taluka Seva Sadan to file his nomination papers. In the poll affidavit, he declared that he has total assets worth Rs 61.48 lakh, including that of his wife. Of these, movable assets account for Rs 23.48 lakh and immovable assets are valued at Rs 38 lakh. Hardik has liabilities worth Rs 2 lakh. Twenty criminal cases are pending against him.