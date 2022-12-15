Against demolition of houses of homeless people: Hardeep Puri in Lok Sabha

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that he is against the demolition of the dwellings of disadvantaged and homeless people, and that there should be a humanitarian streak while dealing with such cases.

Responding to a supplementary question raised by Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu over demolitions in his Jalandhar constituency, Puri said he agreed with the member on the issue. “I will join that sentiment, and I will appeal to everyone concerned that people — who are placed in disadvantageous situations — should be provided relief.”

The minister said that in the case of those who lost their houses in Punjab, there are people outside the country who are willing to help. “I will endorse that sentiment that, whether in any climatic condition, or in any part of the year — when it is cold or not so cold — you have no right to demolish the houses of those people.”

“There are norms which have to be followed, and at the heart of that, there should be a humanitarian streak that people — who are without a shelter — should be provided shelter, rather than demolishing whatever their temporary locations are — if that word is used and appropriate in that incident — and then, sending them hundreds of kilometres away,” the minister said.

When Opposition MPs asked him if he has the same view about the demolition drive in other states also, Puri said he holds the same view for everyone. When Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram asked if he held the same view for the demolition happening in Uttar Pradesh, Puri said: “I join it everywhere.. Well, I am talking about those humanitarian situations. I am not in a position to provide a guarantee on behalf of the state of Tamil Nadu. I am not in a position to do that. If some illegal activity is being carried out in a particular state.”

The minister could not complete as Speaker Om Birla asked him why he was responding to the questions from others rather than those who were called to raise questions.

On the question on schemes for rehabilitation of homeless people, Puri maintained that “land and colonisation are state subjects and it is essentially the responsibility of the state government to provide facilities for homeless people.

His own party colleague and former union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi said a demarcation line between the Centre and states cannot be drawn. “The Central government should urge the state governments to do their services.”

He added that although the Narendra Modi government has many programmes, “more aggressive steps are needed to give them food, education, and shelter as Swami Vivekananda puts it that no amount of politics would be of avail until the masses of India are once more well educated, well fed, and well cared for. Sir, they are living in a very dirty condition.”

Puri said Sarangi’s comments on the existence of homeless people were correct as per the definition of homeless people. “But what he is perhaps not aware of is that the guidelines provide very detailed instructions on what needs to be done and he does not seem to be aware of the fact that the Supreme Court is monitoring this process and the States which are not complying have to actually respond.”

Intervening, Speaker Birla asked Puri to speak to states to try to come out with a framework so that homeless could be housed.