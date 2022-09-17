HashtagPolitics | Happy birthday, PM, but ‘ideological and political’ battles will continue, says Oppn

As wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Saturday, members of the Opposition wielded sarcasm in full measure while wishing him and maintained that “ideological and political battles will continue”.

While senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in the midst of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, shared a restrained “happy birthday” message, his colleagues were more critical.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shared a picture with the Prime Minister on Twitter and said, “Wishing our @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday, good health & long life. May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead.”

Wishing our ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ Shri ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji a very happy birthday, good health & long life. May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead. pic.twitter.com/3vaYXtGcu7 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 17, 2022

Jairam Ramesh, Congress’s general secretary in charge of communication too wished the PM but added, “ideological and political battles against him(Modi)” would continue. His (Modi) personal vendetta against us (Congress) intensifies.”

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has made his national ambition evident and has been meeting leaders of Opposition parties, too, conveyed his birthday greetings to the PM. “On behalf of the government and people of Telangana and my personal behalf, I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years,” he said.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee — two of the BJP’s most strident rivals — also wished the PM a happy birthday.

AAP’s social media handle, however, was unsparing in its criticism of the PM. Sharing a compilation of four short video clips from the Prime Minister’s interviews over the years, the post read, “Happy Birthday to the innovator in chief, technology geek, scientist par excellence, the one and only – Modi ji”.

Happy Birthday to the innovator in chief, technology geek, scientist par excellence, the one and only – Modi ji#HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/QPhvn7DpJq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 17, 2022

For each of the interview snippets, the party, which is positioning itself as the principal opposition in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, had a taunting caption.

In the first clip, the PM can be seen talking about “using a digital camera in 1987 and 1988″ and having an “email”, which “only a few had at the time”. The AAP’s caption to the clip read: “He could email in 1987-88.”

In the next clip, Modi is seen talking about “using a utensil, making a hole into it and fixing a pipe” in the next clip. He says: “Gas would come out of the gutter and through this pipeline and we would use it to make chai in our tea stall”. The caption with this clip reads: “He could make tea using gas from the gutter.”

Others in the Opposition too went all out in their criticism of the PM.

Wishing the PM on a day that he released cheetahs in the Kuno National Park, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “May he look out for our rapidly extinguishing constitutional protections much the same way as he does for extinct cheetahs.”

The PM’s party members were all praise for him.

In a tweet in Hindi, Amit Shah said, “@narendramodi has worked to take the country forward in every field by connecting it to its original roots. New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modiji. Modi ji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world.”

Saying that Modi was the creator of a “safe, strong and self-reliant New India”, “a symbol of service and dedication,” Shah added, “For the first time after independence, by giving their rights to crores of poor, Modi ji has instilled a sense of hope and faith in them. Today every section of the country is standing with Modi ji like a rock.”

Almost all the CMs of BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, wished the PM.